Former 'Duck Dynasty' Star Sadie Robertson Ties the Knot

Fans of “Duck Dynasty” and Sadie Robertson have waited expectantly for details on the wedding day since June 9, when Sadie posted a video of the proposal that her boyfriend Christian planned.

The young couple shared their joy with their followers, and have given people little snippets and details of their planning along the way.

On Thursday, the exuberant couple vlogged about the upcoming nuptials, sharing information on the music and decor — but making sure not to give away the location.

“We thought it would be fun to give you a sneak peek into the details of our wedding ceremony, wedding reception, and our hearts behind the ‘why’ of it all — which is Jesus,” Sadie Robertson wrote in the video caption.

“The wedding songs will include some of our favorites like, ‘Known’, by Tauren Wells (who will be singing live), ‘Up Town Funk’ by Bruno Mars, and ‘Touch of Heaven’ by Hillsong Worship as my Bridal procession song.”

At one point, Sadie almost let the location slip, but she caught herself and instead described their unique venue.

“But I will tell you this — not going to tell you the location and where, but our wedding is in a very unique spot,” she shared, laughing. “It’s actually on a tennis court.”

She also revealed that it had actually been a suggestion from a friend of her mom, and the couple fell in love with it. They said they planned to go with a “night garden” theme, using artificial turf and lighting to create the garden feel on the court.

They also spoke of how emotional the ceremony would be, and Christian freely volunteered that he was sure he’d cry.

“I cry when you walk down here, wearing like something on a date night,” he said.

On her blog, the bride-to-be shared letters from important people in her life leading up to her wedding, which took place in Louisiana on Monday. Many readers have been especially touched by the words penned by her now-husband.

“When I think about our wedding day, I know that there will be so many emotions, so I hope this letter will help release any nervousness,” he wrote. “I want you to know that I love you and you are soon going to hear every reason why you make me the happiest man in the world. And yes it has everything to do with marrying you.”

“You are my best friend and the best teammate, an absolute rock star and the hardest worker I have ever met. I cannot imagine my life without you, you make me a better man every day and are always showing me how to love like Christ. I am so excited to start this journey with you and experience every season of life together.”

“So thankful for how Jesus has guided us and led us the whole way. What a magical moment we are about to encounter and oh the fruits of the spirit that will be evident in that space at our wedding.”

“I am beyond ready to be your husband and for you to be my wife,” he continued. “So thankful for how Jesus has guided us and led us the whole way. What a magical moment we are about to encounter and oh the fruits of the spirit that will be evident in that space at our wedding.”

He talked about how much he loved her and recalled many favorite moments from their dating history, and then concluded.

“Soon, we are about to make a covenant with the Lord and with each other that it is just us for a lifetime. Let’s go make the best memory that’s yet to come thus far and have the biggest celebration of all celebrations.,” he wrote.

“I could not possibly be more excited to see you walk down the aisle, hoping that I don’t stutter every one of my vows because I’ll be so in awe of you. I love you so much. Soak it all in my love, this is happening!”

While there aren’t many official photos of the wedding just yet, some of the attendees have shared clips or shots of the bride and groom, and they both seem happy, surrounded by family and friends.

It’s clear that this young couple desires to be lights for Christ in all they do, and hopefully they will enjoy blessings for years to come.

