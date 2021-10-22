Former Education Secretary Calls Biden 'Toy Totalitarian,' Admits American Freedom 'Is at Stake'

Former Education Secretary Bill Bennett spoke out against the Department of Justice’s probe of parents, calling President Joe Biden a “toy totalitarian” and arguing American freedom “is at stake.”

Bennett made the comments during an interview on Friday with Fox News’ “America’s Newsroom” following Attorney General Merrick Garland’s Thursday hearing where he was questioned about his letter concerning parents at school board meetings.

Garland sent a memorandum to the Federal Bureau of Investigation in early October with advice on dealing with parents at school board meetings. His memo followed a letter from the National School Boards Association that requested the Biden administration consider those who take part in certain disruptive acts as “domestic terrorists.”

“This shows that this school board is part of this establishment which parents are protesting,” Bennett said.

“I’m not surprised, but I’m very disappointed that the Justice Department would take its direction from the very liberal now National School Board Association.”

Bennett also addressed Biden’s role in COVID-19 vaccine mandates and the teaching of critical race theory.

“Joe Biden became such a toy totalitarian, but we’ve got some real issues out here about American freedom. That’s what is at stake I think in Virginia, and will be I think next fall [in the midterms] as well. You’re seeing this all across the country,” Bennett said.

The former education secretary also expressed concern regarding the level of pushback that will take place as a result of the Biden administration’s totalitarian approach.

“People are saying ‘Hell no, we won’t go, we’re not gonna get vaccinated, we’re not going to put up with critical race theory, you’re not gonna ask my kid what gender do you want to be today. No, no ma’am. No sir,'” he said.

Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee sent a letter last week to Garland to demand an explanation concerning his memorandum to the FBI.

The letter was led by Lousiana Rep. Mike Johnson and joined by 18 additional GOP House members on the committee.

“This letter is to express our serious concerns about your recent decision to involve federal law enforcement entities in local school board debates and to stifle First Amendment-protected political speech. Your actions are not just inappropriate, but also appear to have been improperly influenced by politics and by your family’s interest in the matter,” the representatives wrote.

“As members of the House Committee on the Judiciary, we have a responsibility to conduct oversight of the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) and we trust that you will fully cooperate with our inquiry.”

Part of the letter’s request included a call for Garland to submit himself to an ethics investigation.

The House members concluded with the “request you promptly consult with the designated agency ethics official to determine if your actions in this matter have resulted in an ethics violation for a breach of impartiality.”

“Judiciary Republicans trust that Mr. Garland will submit to our requested ethics inquiry, publicly release its results, and take whatever actions are necessary to protect the integrity of the office of Attorney General, including either recusing himself from this issue and/or rescinding the October 4th memorandum,” Johnson told the Daily Caller.

