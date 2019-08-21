Former Epstein Cellmate Begs for Transfer, Claims Guards Threaten Him, Demand Silence

A former cellmate of the late Jeffrey Epstein now wants to transfer to a completely different prison after claiming veiled threats from guards and demands for silence are beginning to mount.

Nicholas Tartaglione, a massive ex-cop who faces the death penalty for his alleged involvement in multiple murders, does not appear to be someone who can be shaken up easily.

However, the conditions he faces at Metropolitan Correctional Center and alleged threats from guards there are too much for him to handle.

“The clear message Mr. Tartaglione has received is that if he conveys information about the facility or about the recent suicide, there will be a price to pay,” Bruce Barket, Tartaglione’s attorney, wrote to a judge, Fox News reported.

Tartaglione was allegedly told to “shut up” and “stop talking.”

“Whether or not the investigators into the suicide chose to interview Mr. Tartaglione about the attempted suicide to which he was witness or about how the facility is run and the conditions under which the inmates are forced to live,” Barket continued, “the correction officers know he has information potentially very damaging to the very people now charged with guarding him or their coworkers.”

Tartaglione shared a cell with Epstein until the latter’s first apparent suicide attempt.

Although Tartaglione denies having anything to do with the first incident, the New York Post reported that Epstein claimed his former cellmate “roughed him up.”

Jeffrey Epstein “told his lawyers that neck injuries he suffered in earlier suicide attempt at Metropolitan Correctional Center were inflicted by his hulking, ex-cop cellmate.”-NYP. Nicholas Tartaglione charged with 4 counts of murder, he had a cell phone confiscated on July 3. pic.twitter.com/FOaq6GiUIp — Paul Sacca (@Paul_Sacca) August 15, 2019

“The day before Epstein’s suicide, Tartaglione was told by [the Bureau of Prisons] that he would not be facing any charges from DOJ or MCC related to Epstein’s July 23rd incident,” Barket told Fox News.

Epstein’s death sparked a wave of criticism toward MCC and the Bureau of Prisons. It was discovered that instead of regular safety patrols, guards at MCC were falsifying records. Reports of screaming from Epstein’s cell before his apparent suicide are also troubling.

Conspiracies and theories have circulated the internet ever since, with some people claiming the guards and staff at MCC were part of Epstein’s death, while others maintain that it was a predictable suicide considering the mounting inescapable evidence against the disgraced financier.

Conditions at MCC are also a cause for concern for Tartaglione’s lawyer.

“The conditions at MCC have largely remained constant and deplorable for the entire time Mr. Tartaglione has been detained there,” Barket said. “There remains a serious rodent and insect infestation problem. There is mold on the sink in his cell from which he is forced to drink from.”

If there’s more to Epstein’s story, Tartaglione may be a key player. A prison transfer could likely be crucial, both for the truth and Tartaglione’s personal safety.

