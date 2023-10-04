If you happen to occupy the increasingly slender Venn Diagram overlap of “ESPN viewer” and “conservative,” few stories have been more heartwarming to see than former ESPN host Sage Steele’s newfound voice.

Steele, who long stood out at the sportsnetwork simply by being conservative, recently left “The Worldwide Leader” and it has brought about a much more vocal and outspoken side of her.

Appearing on Sunday’s episode of Bill Maher’s “Club Random” podcast, Steele and Maher covered a number of topics, including defunding the police and the time Steele interviewed President Joe Biden.

But the most fascinating part of the episode came when Steele took a blowtorch to the far-left talk show, “The View.”

You can watch the whole episode below:

WARNING: The following video contains language and content the viewer may find offensive







“I just had a brainstorm,” Maher began. “You should be on ‘The View.'”

Without skipping a beat and with a dead-serious face, Steele replied, “Hell no.”

Steele elaborated: “I’ve been on ‘The View.’ And it didn’t go so well. Because you know what? At ‘The View,’ they don’t want your view. They only want theirs, and it’s bulls***.”

Maher, seemingly abandoning the idea of Steele appearing on the show, quickly pivoted as if he wholeheartedly agreed with her.

“And the problem is they’ve never had anybody who’s actually smart enough to say it the way you’re saying it,” Maher said.

Steele actually disagreed with that assertion, noting that former “View” co-host Elizabeth Hasselbeck actually brought some semblance of sanity and balance to the proceedings.

The problem, Steele explained, is that Hasselbeck was never going to be given a fair representation when the other co-hosts outnumbered her four-to-one.

Steele, citing the personal experiences she had on the show, continued to take a blowtorch to the show.

“[‘The View’ is] 100 percent full of it,” she said. “They don’t want to hear your view if you think differently than they do. And they are fine telling lies on that stage and that set, because they know that if someone calls them on it, they’re just going to talk over them and have the audience clap and go to break.

“So the show, to me, is despicable. And it makes me sad, because the potential, for twenty-some years — I respect the length they’ve done it — but the potential is incredible, and they’ve ruined it.”

