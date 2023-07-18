Share
News

Former FBI Agent Confirms 'Key Portions' of Hunter Biden Whistleblower's Testimony: GOP

 By Jack Davis  July 18, 2023 at 1:35pm
Share

A former FBI agent has bolstered allegations from an IRS whistleblower that investigators into Hunter Biden’s tax case faced unprecedented barriers, according to House Republicans.

“Today, a former FBI supervisory special agent assigned to the FBI’s Wilmington office and the Biden criminal investigation confirmed key portions of the IRS whistleblower’s testimony,” House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer said Monday in a statement on the panel’s website.

“The night before the interview of Hunter Biden, both Secret Service headquarters and the Biden transition team were tipped off about the planned interview,” the Kentucky Republican said.


“On the day of the Hunter Biden interview, federal agents were told to stand by and could not approach Hunter Biden — they had to wait for his call. As a result of the change in plans, IRS and FBI criminal investigators never got to interview Hunter Biden as part of the investigation,” he continued.

Trending:
Breaking: Trump Receives 'Horrifying News' from Special Counsel Jack Smith Regarding Jan. 6 Grand Jury

“The Justice Department’s efforts to cover up for the Bidens reveals a two-tiered system of justice that sickens the American people. The Oversight Committee, along with the Judiciary Committee and Ways and Means Committee, will continue to seek the answers, transparency, and accountability that the American people demand and deserve,” Comer said.

The statement noted that in an interview, the former FBI agent told the committee that IRS Supervisory Special Agent Gary Shapley and the former agent had planned to interview multiple witnesses on Dec. 8, 2020.

However, he said, that information was leaked to the Secret Service and the transition team of then-President-elect Joe Biden.

“This was not the original plan by the career agents, which frustrated their investigative efforts because people found out who didn’t need to know,” the statement said the former agent told the committee.

Do you think we have a fair justice system?

Instead of interviewing Hunter Biden, investigators “were notified they would not be allowed to approach Hunter Biden’s house and instead would have to wait near his residence until Hunter Biden contacted them,” the statement said that the former agent told the committee.

The former FBI agent said this was a startling precedent because he had never been told to wait for the subject of an investigation to contact him.

The statement noted that due to the roadblocks put in their way, Hunter Biden was never interviewed.

Related:
Newly Released FBI Report Confirms It: The 'Big Guy' Is Joe Biden

During previous testimony, Shapley had indicated that plans for interviewing witnesses on Dec. 8, 2020, were torpedoed.

“I get a phone call from my Assistant Special Agent in Charge, George Murphy, who tells me that FBI headquarters notified Secret Service headquarters and the transition team that the day of action was occurring the next day,” he said.

He said the notice involved safety and “tampering with witnesses, right? Now you’re telling the witnesses that agents might be knocking on your door tomorrow, don’t say anything.”

Shapley also said that during the investigation “Some of the decisions seem to be influenced by politics. But whatever the motivations, at every stage decisions were made that had the effect of benefiting the subject of the investigation.”

“These decisions included slow-walking investigative steps, not allowing enforcement actions to be executed, limiting investigators’ line of questioning for witnesses, misleading investigators on charging authority, delaying any and all actions months before elections to ensure the investigation did not go overt [over] well before policy memorandum mandated the pause. These are just only a few examples,” he said.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Newly Released FBI Report Confirms It: The 'Big Guy' Is Joe Biden
New FBI Report: Burisma Didn't Want to Pay Hunter, Joe Biden But Were 'Pushed to Pay Them'
Bombshell FBI Doc: Source Said Burisma Leaders Claimed to Pay $10 Million to Joe and Hunter Biden
Two Prominent GOP Congressmen Have Good News About Impeaching Joe Biden
Judge Cannon Issues Ruling Against Trump Prosecutors in Big Order
See more...

Conversation