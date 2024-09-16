At this point, one wonders how former President Donald Trump and those who love him have managed to cope. After all, their words suggest that they have felt the immense weight of attacks on the former president.

Moreover, there is no telling what might happen to the United States of America if deranged and homicidal anti-Trump lunatics ever get their way.

Monday on Fox News’ “Mornings with Maria,” former FBI Assistant Director Chris Swecker told host Maria Bartiromo that 58-year-old Ryan Wesley Routh, who allegedly tried to assassinate the former president at Trump International Golf Club in Palm Beach, Florida, on Sunday, might have used “inside information” from a “3rd party” to determine Trump’s whereabouts.

“I want to know how that person knew to be there, at that golf hole, at that time, that day,” Swecker said in a clip posted to the social media platform X.

Indeed, it is bad enough that the Secret Service once again allowed a potential assassin to get within several hundred yards of the former president.

At a press conference on Sunday, Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw told reporters that the would-be murderer had hidden himself in shrubbery on the perimeter of the golf course between three and five hundred yards away from Trump.

The USSS has already come under intense scrutiny for allowing Thomas Matthew Crooks to fire eight shots at Trump from a nearby roof outside a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13, wounding the former president and killing rallygoer Corey Comperatore.

Sunday’s attempted assassination, however, featured a different and even more ominous element.

Whereas the Butler rally was a public event, announced in advance, Trump’s golf round on Sunday was not.

“He’s either surveilling Donald Trump or he received some inside information,” Swecker said of the alleged would-be assassin Routh. “That’s pretty sinister if that’s the case because that implicates a 3rd party either wittingly or unwittingly.”

Retired FBI Assistant Director Chris Swecker questions if the suspect, Ryan Wesley Routh, was given “𝐢𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐫 𝐢𝐧𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧” about President Trump’s whereabouts on Sunday afternoon. “𝐈 𝐰𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐚 𝐤𝐧𝐨𝐰 𝐡𝐨𝐰 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐨𝐧 𝐤𝐧𝐞𝐰 𝐭𝐨 𝐛𝐞… pic.twitter.com/dYf9i7FBfL — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) September 16, 2024

Swecker implied, of course, that someone close to Trump might have shared the former president’s whereabouts with the would-be assassin.

Either way, the question of how this could have happened again undoubtedly has left Trump’s loved ones anxious and angry.

“You know what’s getting really old? Having to have conversations with my 5 young children about radical leftist trying to kill their grandfather. No person should ever have to do this in America or anywhere else and yet I had to have that conversation five times again yesterday,” Donald Trump Jr. wrote Monday on X.

You know what’s getting really old? Having to have conversations with my 5 young children about radical leftist trying to kill their grandfather. No person should ever have to do this in America or anywhere else and yet I had to have that conversation five times again yesterday. — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) September 16, 2024

In a 34-second clip posted last Tuesday on X, former first lady Melania Trump spoke about the Butler assassination attempt. She called it a “horrible, distressing experience.”

“Now, the silence around it feels heavy,” she added.

Today, millions of Trump supporters undoubtedly feel the same heaviness.

We know, for instance, that the establishment’s years-long crusade of persecution against Trump has brought us to this point. And we grieve over where it will lead if the most deranged Trump haters ever get their wish.

“Not since February 1861, when Abraham Lincoln was snuck into the Capitol, in disguise and surrounded by Pinkertons, has a President-in-waiting been in so much danger,” entrepreneur David Sacks tweeted on Monday.

Not since February 1861, when Abraham Lincoln was snuck into the Capitol, in disguise and surrounded by Pinkertons, has a President-in-waiting been in so much danger. — David Sacks (@DavidSacks) September 16, 2024

On the eve of the Civil War, Lincoln had Pinkerton detectives protecting him. Fortunately, none of his protectors chose to betray the president-elect.

Today, according to Swecker, Trump and his loved ones cannot quite say the same with unwavering confidence.

