Former Fed Prosecutor: Trump Was Right; Mueller Didn’t Run His Own Investigation

For former federal prosecutor Andrew McCarthy, the biggest loser from former special counsel Robert Mueller’s appearances on Capitol Hill on Wednesday might have been Mueller’s probe itself.

Mueller’s demeanor, and evident unfamiliarity with the contents of the report on the Russia “collusion” investigation, had McCarthy pointing out the probe was clearly “staff-driven” and not run by Mueller at all.

That raises questions about who was really in charge of the investigation into events surrounding the 2016 presidential election.

“It’s inconceivable that Robert Mueller ran this investigation,” McCarthy said Thursday morning on “Fox & Friends.”

“One thing that was evident in seven hours of testimony is that he only has a remote familiarity with his own report and with the investigation.

“He was actually staff-driven and that’s what the president has been saying all along,” McCarthy said.

Host Steve Doocy agreed.

“Now people are going to be going, ‘OK, if the staff was running the operation, who put the staff together? And what was their agenda?’”

Among other problems with Mueller’s testimony, McCarthy pointed out that Mueller appeared to be unfamiliar with Fusion GPS, the political research firm that was ultimately behind the largely debunked Steele dossier that accused the Trump campaign of collusion – a basic character to anyone who has followed the investigation.

McCarthy, a Fox News contributor and columnist for National Review, knows a thing or two about federal investigations. His cases included successfully prosecuting the terrorists behind the 1993 World Trade Center.

“It’s sad, but it does launch us into where we go from here, which is the investigation of the investigators,” McCarthy said.

“I think one of the more curious positions Mueller took is that the investigation was beyond his purview.

“When he was asked about Fusion GPS, or asked about [GPS founder] Glenn Simpson, or asked about all this stuff, he’s like, ‘someone else is looking at that.’

“I never had an investigation in my life where you didn’t need to know how the agents collected the information in your investigation,” McCarthy said.

