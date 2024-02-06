Former Federal Prosecutor Admits He Is 'at the Freakout Stage' Over Trump's Jan. 6 Case

The progressive establishment fears Donald Trump more than a child abhors the monsters in his closet after watching a horror movie about monsters in closets.

It’s called Trump Derangement Syndrome. Left untreated, it can cause those infected to panic and freak out.

With Trump looking more and more like he is the presumptive Republican nominee in the 2024 presidential race, people in the leftist establishment are starting to melt down. Rather than run against Trump and run the risk of losing, they want to jail him.

If they can’t jail him, they at least want to keep him off the campaign trail and label him a criminal by keeping him in court and draining his funds.

On Sunday, Jen Paski took up the progressive bullhorn at MSNBC to ask legal analysts Neal Katyal and Andrew Weissman if Trump’s trial could “start in June, July and still be concluded before the election.” The topic at hand: the delay in Trump’s trial related to the 2020 election interference investigation, according to Fox News.

Katyal cut right to the chase and let the rabid cat out of the bag.

“In the case of this gravity, it should be moving more quickly,” Katyal said. “And so, to use your phrase, Jen, at the beginning of this show, I am officially now at the freakout stage. I resisted that for a long time, but we are now at the point.”

Psaki pointed out, “You don’t typically freak out,” adding, “So that’s important.”

When it comes to the subject of Trump, freaking out is a sure symptom of Trump Derangement Syndrome.

“I think we’re now at the point,” Katyal continued, “to use a different legal phrase, justice delayed is justice denied. I mean, I can’t imagine a more compelling need for speed than the idea that American citizens deserve to know before the election whether a candidate for office is a felon and an insurrectionist.”

Katyal thinks it is an “easy case.” He claimed constitutional law scholars unanimously believe Trump does not have presidential immunity in the case.

“And Judge Chutkan set a fast schedule here. And I have no idea what the Court of Appeals is doing right now,” Katyal fretted “But I can tell you that I’m really worried that this delay is going to put the trial past June. It’s possible that Trump will try and go to the Supreme Court after he loses on the Court of Appeals. That can take months. This is a real problem.”

Translation: The court date will be after the 2024 presidential election. The progressive machine won’t be able to flood the media with their spin on the trial, and Trump will be out on the campaign trail in the meantime. A nightmare on Progressive Street. Time to freak out.

At this point in the game, Special Counsel Jack Smith’s trial for the alleged 2020 election interference investigation against Trump has been delayed indefinitely. Federal Judge Tanya Chutkan vacated the initial March 4 trial date last week. She said the court will “set a new schedule if and when the mandate is returned.”

As of today, the appeals court did deny Trump’s immunity claims, according to ABC News. The Supreme Court will be asked to review the issue.

Whatever happens, Katyal’s reaction to the delay is telling. The progressives are desperate. They don’t want Biden or anyone else to face Trump in the 2024 election.

The plan isn’t going as smoothly as they would like, and — in the end — it’s doomed. Even if the trial does take place before the election and Trump is convicted and put in jail, he can still run for president, according to Politico. The Dems are going to have to face Trump. When they do, they want the most uneven playing field they can get.

Could Trump win the presidency from a jail cell and then pardon himself? It sounds like something out of the movie “Idiocracy.” These days, however, fact is stranger than fiction. If we aren’t living in an idiocracy, it’s something even worse.

Anything is possible. Stay tuned.

