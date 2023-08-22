Former federal prosecutor Kash Patel is “disgusted” by the conduct of the Justice Department in the Hunter Biden case and asserted that the first son’s attorney obstructed justice.

Patel’s comments came in response to a Saturday Politico story detailing a letter that Hunter Biden’s then-attorney Chris Clark wrote to federal prosecutors threatening to put President Joe Biden on the stand as a fact witness in the case against his son involving alleged tax evasion and illegal gun possession crimes.

“This of all cases justifies neither the spectacle of a sitting president testifying at a criminal trial nor the potential for a resulting Constitutional crisis,” Clark wrote U.S. Attorney David Weiss’ office in October 2022. Weiss has since been named special counsel in the matter. Clark left Hunter Biden’s legal team last week, telling the court he may become a fact witness regarding the case.

Last month, Clark thought he had successfully negotiated a plea deal with Weiss in which Hunter would plead guilty to two misdemeanor tax charges.

Additionally, if his client stayed drug-free for two years, the gun possession charge would be dropped.

Finally, under the terms of the deal, Hunter would have been immune from future prosecution over all his shady overseas business dealings.

The sweetheart deal blew up in court when the judge questioned details of it in late July. Hunter then pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Podcast host Benny Johnson asked Patel if he was ashamed of the conduct of his former employer.

Former Federal Prosecutor Kash Patel UNLOADS on Biden DOJ after Biden lawyer CAUGHT bullying prosecutors, obstructing justice to cover up Biden Family crimes: “I am DISGUSTED.” pic.twitter.com/509IkCy6s6 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) August 21, 2023

“As a former national security prosecutor of the DOJ, I am not offended. I am disgusted at the schleps over there that are rolling around in their two-tiered system of justice,” answered Patel, who also worked in the Department of Defense during the Trump administration.

He continued, “I know that if I ever went there as a public defender, and I say ‘Hey I’m going to cause a constitutional crisis if you charge my client with x, so maybe don’t do it,’” that would be a major problem.

“Do you know what that is?” Patel asked. “That’s obstruction of justice. That’s a federal offense. You can’t do that as an attorney, and you can’t leverage the strongest position on God’s green earth, the commander in chief’s seat, which is what they did.”

Patel argued that it’s not a coincidence that Clark’s October letter to and email correspondence with the DOJ leaked now.

“This is Hunter Biden’s attorney leaking these documents to make the DOJ look bad,” he said.

Patel stated it would actually be bad for Pres. Biden if he took the witness stand for Hunter.

“Can you imagine the defense? His dad and his son on the same side of the defense table and the guy goes up on the witness stand for cross examination? What a freaking circus,” Patel said.

“The amount of felonies Joe Biden would commit by lying under oath, which is yet another offense, would be catastrophic,” he added.

Patel contended the only way to defeat the DOJ and the FBI is to “embarrass them publicly.”

“And Chris Clark to his credit, that is exactly what he’s doing,” he said.

Johnson asked Patel if he had ever had a defendant’s attorney threaten him the way that Clark did the DOJ prosecutors.

“No, because as bad as a defendant might be, even those guys aren’t going to come in there and be like, ‘You’re going to get blown up by my defendant’s colleagues if you don’t make this case go away.’ That’s the analogy here,” Patel answered.

“You know who’s more powerful than a terrorist? The president of the United States,” he added.

“And they’re saying, ‘I’m going to use daddy’s button to blow up your Department of Justice where Merrick Garland, your boss, works for my client’s dad. This never happens,” Patel said.

In other words the implied threat is if you prosecute Hunter Biden, it will be the end of your career at DOJ.

“I don’t know how they goose this thing. I don’t think there’s a plea deal on planet earth that can be salvaged from this wreckage,” Patel said.

“I think that Hunter Biden’s got to go to trial. It will be funny, and I’ll call it right now. There’s no way this guy goes to trial before the next election cycle. They will kick this thing down for four years, and no one will even remember it,” he added.

“They’ll say, ‘We’re not going to interfere with the election process, so we won’t try Hunter until after 2024, but we’ll try Trump every single day until November of 2024, if possible,'” Patel forecasted.

He believes the American people will see this for what it is, which is an entirely politically motivated prosecution of Trump, which will in the end fail.

Agree.

As Thomas Jefferson so aptly put it, God’s “justice cannot sleep forever.”

