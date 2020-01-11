SECTIONS
News
Print

Former Fighter Pilot Sen. McSally Blasts Narrative on Crashed Ukraine Plane

×
By Jack Davis
Published January 11, 2020 at 8:48am
Print

Republican Sen. Martha McSally of Arizona came out with guns blazing after Democrats tried to pin the blame for Iran downing a Ukrainian jetliner on President Donald Trump.

“Innocent civilians are now dead because they were caught in the middle of an unnecessary and unwanted military tit for tat. My thoughts are with the families and loved ones of all 176 souls lost aboard this flight,” Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg tweeted.

His tweet followed a comment from Democratic Rep. Jackie Speier of California that the downing of the plane was “yet another example of collateral damage from the actions that have been taken in a provocative way by the president of the United States,” according to Newsweek.

TRENDING: Rep. Cheney: 'Speaker Pelosi Is an Embarrassment & Unfit for Office'

Miatta Fahnbulleh, chief executive of Britain’s New Economics Foundation, said the incident proved Britain should have condemned Trump after the drone strike that killed Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

“This is yet another example of Trump being cavalier, reckless, thoughtless and impulsive and it’s put all of us in danger,” she said, according to the BBC.

Do you think that Democrats blame President Donald Trump for everything?

All that was too much for McSally, who spent 26 years in the U.S. Air Force and was the first female fighter pilot to fly in combat. She was also the first woman to command a fighter squadron in combat.

“Anyone blaming America or POTUS for Iran’s dangerous & reckless actions in shooting down the airliner should be ashamed. Nearly 200 people are dead & all they can think about it how much they hate our president. It’s not hard to tell the good guys from the bad on this one, people,” she tweeted.

McSally was not the only voice pushing back against the liberal “blame Trump” narrative.

RELATED: Emissions Down: If Libs Really Care About Environment, They Should Support Trump

Republican Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida, in fact, had predicted that liberals would smear Trump with the blame.

The Ukrainian International Airlines plane crashed Wednesday just after takeoff from Tehran, killing all 176 people aboard.

Although Iran initially said the crash was due to technical difficulties, on Thursday the truth was revealed.

“American intelligence agencies determined that a Russian-made Iranian air defense system fired two surface-to-air missiles at the plane,” The New York Times reported, citing an official it did not name.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was among the first to announce what had taken place. Among the dead were 63 Canadians.

“We recognize that this may have been done accidentally,” Trudeau said. “The evidence suggests very clearly a possible and probable cause for the crash.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







NY Politician Allegedly Blames Wife Before DWI Arrest: 'You Know How Women Drive'
Flourishing Trump Economy Lifts More Than 6 Million Off Food Stamps
Omar, Tlaib Rage Over Potential Trump Travel Ban Expansion: 'Straight Up Racism'
Former Fighter Pilot Sen. McSally Blasts Narrative on Crashed Ukraine Plane
Bottom Half of Households Nearly 50% Richer Under Trump
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×