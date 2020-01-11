Former Fighter Pilot Sen. McSally Blasts Narrative on Crashed Ukraine Plane

Republican Sen. Martha McSally of Arizona came out with guns blazing after Democrats tried to pin the blame for Iran downing a Ukrainian jetliner on President Donald Trump.

“Innocent civilians are now dead because they were caught in the middle of an unnecessary and unwanted military tit for tat. My thoughts are with the families and loved ones of all 176 souls lost aboard this flight,” Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg tweeted.

His tweet followed a comment from Democratic Rep. Jackie Speier of California that the downing of the plane was “yet another example of collateral damage from the actions that have been taken in a provocative way by the president of the United States,” according to Newsweek.

Miatta Fahnbulleh, chief executive of Britain’s New Economics Foundation, said the incident proved Britain should have condemned Trump after the drone strike that killed Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

“This is yet another example of Trump being cavalier, reckless, thoughtless and impulsive and it’s put all of us in danger,” she said, according to the BBC.

All that was too much for McSally, who spent 26 years in the U.S. Air Force and was the first female fighter pilot to fly in combat. She was also the first woman to command a fighter squadron in combat.

“Anyone blaming America or POTUS for Iran’s dangerous & reckless actions in shooting down the airliner should be ashamed. Nearly 200 people are dead & all they can think about it how much they hate our president. It’s not hard to tell the good guys from the bad on this one, people,” she tweeted.

McSally was not the only voice pushing back against the liberal “blame Trump” narrative.

Republican Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida, in fact, had predicted that liberals would smear Trump with the blame.

The Ukrainian International Airlines plane crashed Wednesday just after takeoff from Tehran, killing all 176 people aboard.

Although Iran initially said the crash was due to technical difficulties, on Thursday the truth was revealed.

“American intelligence agencies determined that a Russian-made Iranian air defense system fired two surface-to-air missiles at the plane,” The New York Times reported, citing an official it did not name.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was among the first to announce what had taken place. Among the dead were 63 Canadians.

“We recognize that this may have been done accidentally,” Trudeau said. “The evidence suggests very clearly a possible and probable cause for the crash.”

