Former Football Player Dies Suddenly at 25 After Suffering Cardiac Arrest While Jogging: 'We're Heartbroken'

Jack Hescock, who played college football for the University of Central Florida and Wisconsin, died Sunday according to his family

The former tight end, who was 25, had suffered cardiac arrest while jogging earlier this month in Boston, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

“My cousin, Jake, went on a jog Tuesday, 12/6 and collapsed. He was given CPR and has been on life support ever since. We were told last night that the damage to his brain from the lack of oxygen is severe,” Lisa Walz Mlynarczyk wrote on the Facebook page Jake Hescock #88 UCF Football Fans.

She updated that after he passed away Sunday.

“It is with a heavy heart that I have to say my cousin Jake has passed on, may he Rest in Peace and forever shine his bright soul down upon us, I’m sure Papa was there waiting for you with open arms….. forever you will be, Lil Jakers!” she wrote.

According to a post by Carey Hescock on Facebook, Jake Hescock had been on a ventilator.

“Thank you for all of your continued support and prayers. All of them are so appreciated. We hear them and see them. We are so overwhelmed by the outpouring of love we have seen,” she wrote.

University of Central Florida Head Coach Gus Malzahn honored Hescock on Twitter.

“We’re heartbroken to hear of Jake’s passing. He was an incredible person, who embodied what it means to be a UCF Knight. Everyone who knew Jake loved him and he was a blessing to coach. He will be greatly missed. Kristi and I’s prayers are with his whole family,” he wrote.

Several of Hescock’s teammates also shared their feelings of loss.

Beyond heartbroken for one of my favorite guys of all time. Special human being that lit up the room every time he walked in. Made me better as a man and the reason why we coach. Proud to call Jake a friend. Praying for the Hescock family today. Rest in peace brother. pic.twitter.com/blDYJ3mAmU — Alex Golesh (@CoachGolesh) December 12, 2022

Heartbroken on the passing of Jake Hescock. He was an amazing teammate and person. Love, joy and a passion for others were embodied by him. My heartfelt condolences and prayers are with the Hescock and UCF Family. 🙏 — Josh Heupel (@coachjoshheupel) December 12, 2022

Always the craziest dude in the room! Was always a big brother to me since i got to UCF. Gonna miss going to the river with you Jake! Rest easy brother Love you!🕊❤️ pic.twitter.com/mML3aeA0gL — Quade Mosier (@MosierQuade) December 11, 2022

Hescock played at the University of Central Florida from 2017 to 2021 after playing for Wisconsin in 2016, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

Hescock, who was 6-foot-7, was a native of Pittsfield, Massachusetts.

In 2019, Hescock caught nine passes for 87 yards and two touchdowns. In 2020, he caught 10 passes for 53 yards and 3 touchdowns. Hescock moved back to Massachusetts after college.

