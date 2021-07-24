Former Football Star and Olympian Herschel Walker Asks Protesting American Athletes 'Why Are You Here?'

Football legend and potential Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker asked why American Olympian athletes who routinely protest their own country are even bothering to show up in Tokyo on Friday during an interview with Fox News.

As politics have taken over sports in the U.S., American athletes who are representing the country in Japan seem primed to turn the international event into a spectacle.

For example, the “woke” U.S. women’s soccer team was handed a 3-0 loss to Sweden on Wednesday in its Olympic opener. The loss came after women on the team knelt on foreign soil while showing support for the anti-American Black Lives Matter movement.

Walker, 59, shredded such overt displays of political protest when speaking with Fox News.

“People think I’m very harsh when I say this,” Walker said. “This is the United States of America, and if people don’t like the rules here — and there’s no doubt we can make some things better — but if people don’t like the rules here, why are you here?”

The former University of Georgia Heisman trophy-winner and USFL and NFL superstar, who is himself black, asked aloud if the Olympic Games are the proper venue for one to trash their own country.

Walker said there are talented athletes across the globe “who would love to represent the United States of America.”

Meanwhile, our country is stuck with people like Megan Rapinoe, who is the agitating, purple-haired face of U.S. women’s sports. Somehow, Rapinoe is still an embarrassment, even when being a good sport about getting destroyed by Swedes.

Walker also remembered his own Olympics experience in 1992, when he was a member of the Team USA bobsled team in the Winter Games.

The former Georgia Bulldog said participating in the games and representing his country were among his “proudest moments.”

“When I started seeing the United States flag and started seeing the people, the uniform, all my teammates from all different sports coming into that stadium — it almost brought a tear to my eye when I started thinking of where I grew up as a boy in my little hometown, and now having the chance to represent the United States of America,” he told Fox News.

“I couldn’t have been more proud of anything,” he added.

Walker reminded those who hold the country they represent in contempt that their disrespectful actions would not be acceptable in any other nation.

“It’s very sad to me because any other country … I can promise you … they would not be representing that country,” he said.

Walker isn’t against the right to protest. But he stands opposed to the way such protests are being conducted.

“I totally disagree with it, but they have the right to do it, even though I think it’s wrong,” he said. “We have to have leaders that … are going to stand up and say the right thing. You can feel a certain way and I think that’s great, but this is the United States Olympics.”

“I’m not sure that’s the time or place,” he concluded.

