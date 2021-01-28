Former Fox News host Eric Bolling announced that he is launching a podcast with NFL legend Brett Favre, ending his Sunday morning talk show to pursue the new opportunity.

“Let’s have fun again!” Bolling tweeted Thursday. “America, we need some laughs.”

Let’s have fun again! America, we need some laughs.

“BOLLING with FAVRE” launches Tuesday-

Subscribe now!https://t.co/zgkhrTu6FI — 🇺🇸ERIC BOLLING🇺🇸 (@ericbolling) January 28, 2021

Favre is best known for his time with the Green Bay Packers, where he won a Super Bowl and three NFL Most Valuable Player awards.

TRENDING: CNN Analyst Exposes What Democrats Are Really Doing Behind Biden's Back

Bolling hosted the “America This Week” talk program for Sinclair Broadcasting until it was canceled following the announcement of his new podcast.

Favre and Bolling, who met during a bid to raise awareness of opioid addiction dangers, are expected to talk about sports, money and popular culture in the new “Bolling with Favre” podcast, Variety reported.

“We will always bring the fun and the funny to all the hottest topics,” Favre and Bolling said in a statement.

“Whether it’s the weekend’s games, what live leak has surfaced, or which Kardashian is making the most money (and how).”

Will you check out this new podcast? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 56% (145 Votes) 44% (115 Votes)

“Bolling with Favre” will launch Tuesday in a partnership with streaming platform LiveXLive’s PodcastOne.

Following Bolling’s announcement, Sinclair Broadcast Group announced that it would be canceling “America This Week” with the final podcast episode airing this weekend.

“America This Week will come to an end on January 31st as Eric has decided to pursue other professional opportunities,” a Sinclair representative said in a statement, according to Deadline.

“We want to thank Eric and his team for their hard work, dedication and commitment to bringing this show to our audiences each week for the past two years. We wish Eric the best in his future endeavors.”

One episode of “America This Week” had to be scrapped: In July, Bolling interviewed virologist and conspiracy theorist Judy Mikovits, who claimed that Anthony Fauci, longtime director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, created the virus that causes COVID-19, The Hill reported.

RELATED: Rush Limbaugh Gives Listeners an Update on His Cancer Battle

“I have always welcomed all points of view on my show and have consistently stood for free speech in my 15 years in media,” Bolling said in a statement at the time.

“In this case, admittedly I was caught off guard by some of Dr. Mikovits’ claims. At no point did I agree with her. Further, I brought on another doctor to debunk the theories she espoused. I repeat: I do not agree with Dr. Mikovits.”

In a Tuesday tweet about former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany possibly joining Fox News, Bolling said that conservative media has become a “s— show.”

“We are becoming a Greek tragedy.. a spectacle,” he tweeted.

“Time to get back to the basics,” Bolling said. “[F]ix our own house.. and emerge better, smarter and with a cogent message.”

Meanwhile, Favre ventured into the world of political commentary in October when he endorsed then-President Donald Trump.

My Vote is for what makes this country great, freedom of speech & religion, 2nd Amnd, hard working tax paying citizens, police & military. In this election, we have freedom of choice, which all should respect. For me & these principles, my Vote is for @RealDonaldTrump. #Vote ☑️🇺🇸 — Brett Favre (@BrettFavre) October 30, 2020

“My Vote is for what makes this country great, freedom of speech & religion, 2nd Amnd, hard working tax paying citizens, police & military,” he tweeted. “In this election, we have freedom of choice, which all should respect. For me & these principles, my Vote is for @RealDonaldTrump.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.