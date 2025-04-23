Former Fox News Host Announces He's Running for Governor of California: 'Time to End the Years of Democrat Failure'

Steve Hilton, a former Fox News host, author, and media personality, announced his candidacy for California governor on Monday. The Republican aims to challenge the state’s entrenched Democratic leadership.

Hilton shared his campaign launch on X, with a message targeting voters fed up with decades of one-party rule.

You can see the X video for yourself below:

It’s time to make California Golden Again. We need some balance here after 15 years of Democrat one-party rule. Positive, practical policies that actually help people, not ideological crusades. It’s why I am running for governor of California ☀️ pic.twitter.com/Vfu1T18zGR — steve hilton (@SteveHiltonx) April 21, 2025

He emphasized a vision for renewal, stating, “Let’s make California the land of opportunity again.”

Hilton’s campaign will focus on restoring economic vibrancy for embattled Californian workers.

The media personality didn’t hold back on criticizing Democrats for the state’s deep-rooted problems.

“We’ve got to end the one-party rule that got us into this mess,” Hilton said. “It’s time to end the years of Democrat failure.”

Could a Republican be elected governor of California in 2026? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 94% (177 Votes) No: 6% (12 Votes)

He added: “It’s time for a new future.”

The rest of the video was mostly a stark visual montage with Hilton narrating his own history.

The conservative commentator seeks to replace Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom, who is term-limited and cannot run in 2026. Hilton joined a growing field of candidates for the state’s top job, as noted by Fox News.

He told Fox News Digital that California has the highest taxes and poverty rates in the country. One-third of Californians struggle to meet basic needs after years of being under Democratic governance.

Hilton also pointed to housing costs as a key factor driving citizens away from the state. He argued that Democratic policies have made the state unaffordable for working families.

Drawing historical parallels, Hilton likened California today to Britain in the 1970s. He called the state the “sick man” of America, vowing to reverse its decline.

Hilton will bring a unique background to the race. He served as a senior advisor to former British Prime Minister David Cameron, a factor which would offer a global perspective on governance.

His media experience as a Fox News contributor will give him an edge in connecting with voters. As Hilton himself alluded in the X post, he intends to build his campaign on practical solutions, not ideological crusades.

He received an early endorsement from Vivek Ramaswamy, a former presidential contender and fellow gubernatorial candidate in Ohio. Ramaswamy praised Hilton as a “great entrepreneur & communicator” who can lead California.

Hilton’s platform will aim to cut regulations and reduce living costs while making California more business-friendly.

California hasn’t elected a Republican as governor since Arnold Schwarzenegger’s 2006 reelection. Hilton faces a steep challenge in a state dominated by Democrats, as noted by KTLA-TV.

Recent political shifts offer some hope for Republicans. Critics of Democratic governance highlight rising crime and homelessness.

Hilton’s campaign taps into widespread frustration with these unresolved issues.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.