Former Fox News Host Eric Bolling Announces New Show

Former Fox News host Eric Bolling will be returning to TV later this year on CRTV, as host of his new show, “America.”

CRTV is a subscription-only web TV service. It’s produced by Conservative Review, the digital media company founded by popular conservative radio host Mark Levin.

“For more than a decade, I have sparred with the liberal media, defending America as we know it,” Bolling said in a statement. “That fight got bigger and more intense with the rise of the ‘Anti-Trump’ crowd. I consider it more important than ever to be a voice for the millions who want to rid the country of career politicians and Make America Great Again. I am very excited to bring our collective conservative voice back to media in a format that promotes transparency and crushes political correctness.”

An exact launch date for the show has not been revealed, but the network said Bolling’s show will debut this summer.

“Eric is not only one of the most talented conservative media figures, but one of the most authentic individuals I have met. CRTV is excited to have him as a host in our fast-growing network. CRTV is a fantastic fit for Eric’s style and high energy,” said CRTV Gaston Mooney.

Levin, Phil Robertson, Steven Crowder, Michelle Malkin, Gavin McInnes and Andrew Wilkow are among CRTV’s other personalities.

In an interview with Mediaite, Bolling said he appreciated the support he has received since his departure from Fox News last year.

“I am blessed to have such an outpouring of support from both viewers and colleagues,” Bolling said. “Many of my close friends in the Trump Administration have reached out with support as well. Bottom line, I think America is ready for a bold new show like ‘America.'”

Bolling left Fox News and his show “The Specialists” last year amid allegations of sexual harassment.

Hours after a Sept. 8 announcement that Fox and Bolling had agreed to part ways, Bolling’s only son, 19-year-old Eric, died of an overdose of Fentanyl and Xanax in Colorado.

Since then, Bolling has been outspoken on the country’s need to deal with the dangers of opioids.

“We really need to talk to kids about how dangerous these drugs are,” Bolling said.

The New York Post reports Bolling was in talks with other outlets, including Newsmax, Sinclair, MSNBC and The Hill, about hosting a political show.

Prior to becoming a TV personality, Bolling was a successful energy commodities trader. He was offered — but turned down — a chance to compete on The Apprentice, hosted by Donald Trump.

His TV career began when he was interviewed by CNBC about the energy market. He did so well that he was invited to be part of the network’s ‘Fast Money’ show when it debuted in 2006.

A year later, Fox News co-founder Roger Ailes courted Bolling to join Fox Business Network.

Bolling said he turned down the opportunity to be the secretary of commerce under President Trump.

Bolling said in an interview last summer that his success on television is really based on something very simple.

“I think I have more common sense than most people,” he told NJ.com.

