Former Fox News Host Offers Tucker Carlson a Job: 'The Two of Us Will Tear It Up'

 By Johnathan Jones  April 25, 2023 at 1:09pm
Glenn Beck, a former Fox News host and the founder of Blaze Media, offered Tucker Carlson a job on Monday after the latter was axed by the company.

Fox News shocked viewers and also reportedly blindsided Carlson when it announced on Monday that the two had gone their separate ways.

The company did not expound on why it let Carlson go and the former host of its most-watched prime-time show has not publicly commented on his ouster.

“Fox News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways,” the network said in a statement that reportedly came 10 minutes after Carlson was released.

The statement concluded, “We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor.”
Beck, who was a star of Fox News beginning in 2008, shared his thoughts on the decision to let Carlson go on his radio show.

As he discussed the stunning move with Stu Burguiere, Beck made a public job offer on the show.

“We would love to have you here,” Beck said in a statement that was aimed at Carlson.

He added, “You won’t miss a beat. And together, the two of us will tear it up. Just tear it up.”

Burguire opined such a move would be “fascinating,” to which Beck agreed.

“I think that will kill Fox, I really do,” Beck said. “I know so many people that – you know – still kind of like Fox. And they watch the other shows. But they’re like, ‘Tucker, Tucker is the only one that I really trust.’

The host concluded, “You lose Tucker Carlson, I think that really kills [Fox].”

Beck went on to call Fox News part of the “mainstream media” and said the network would have been foolish to let Carlson leave, let alone fire him.

“Where are you going to get the truth?” he said. “Tucker was the only guy out there that I felt was in the mainstream media that was telling America the truth.”

Beck left Fox News in 2011 after only three years with the network.

He has predicted the network’s collapse in recent years.

“It’s not going to go away right away,” Beck said in 2017 as the network navigated the exits of Bill O’Reilly and Roger Ailes, “but you’re seeing a significant weakening.”

Carlson has reportedly hired star attorney Bryan Freedman, who specializes in media “breakups,” The attorney is credited with helping Megyn Kelly secure a $69 million payout when she left NBC News.

