Former Fox News Host Selected To Replace Nikki Haley as UN Ambassador: Report

Heather NauertMandel Ngan / AFP / Getty ImagesState Department Spokesperson Heather Nauert speaks during a briefing at the State Department in Washington, DC on November 30, 2017. (Mandel Ngan / AFP / Getty Images)

By Randy DeSoto
at 3:27pm
President Donald Trump reportedly wants State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert to replace Nikki Haley as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.

Fox News White House correspondent John Roberts tweeted that his former FNC colleague had been offered the job.

Fox News reported that Nauert met with Trump in the Oval Office on Monday.

TRENDING: Democratic Party Tries To Stop Hunters from Voting by Using Scare Tactics

The former “Fox & Friends” host was named the State Department spokesperson in April 2017, serving under both Secretaries of State Rex Tillerson and Mike Pompeo.

“Earlier this year, she also was named acting undersecretary for public diplomacy and public affairs after the dismissal of Steve Goldstein from that post,” according to Fox.

During a news conference at the White House on Thursday, Trump was asked if Nauert had been offered the U.N. ambassador job.

He responded that she “is under very serious consideration” to replace Haley.

“She’s excellent. She’s been with us a long time. She’s been a supporter for a long time. We’ll probably make a decision next week,” Trump said.

He added, “We have a lot of people that want the job, and there are a lot of really great people.”

Haley and Trump announced from the Oval Office last month that she would be leaving the U.N. ambassadorship no later than January 2019.

RELATED: Trump Announces a ‘Comprehensive’ Executive Order on Immigration Is Coming Next Week

“I’m a believer in term limits,” Haley said. “I think you have to be selfless enough to know when you step aside and allow someone else to do the job.”

Trump had nothing but praise for Haley.

“Nikki Haley, ambassador to the United Nations, has been very special to me,” he said. “She’s done an incredible job. She’s a fantastic person, very importantly, but she is also somebody who gets it.”

“That was the thing I think she did best at the United Nations, she got to know the players,” Trump stated. “And they like her, except maybe a couple which is normal… and I think maybe more importantly they respect her.”

