Former Fox Business producer Jennifer Eckhart, who sued the network over rape allegations, was found dead last weekend at the age of 36.

Eckhart was discovered dead inside a bathtub with a knife close by, TMZ reported.

Eckhart’s mother found the body at her residence in Hobe Sound, Florida, on Saturday, according to a Martin County Sheriff’s Office incident report obtained by USA Today.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jen Marie Eckhart (@jennifereckhart)

She then contacted the authorities. Law enforcement told TMZ that Eckhart’s death was declared a suicide soon after.

One of the deputies who responded to the scene said she had “a large laceration to the front of her throat/neck and there was a folding pocketknife next to her right hand.”

Eckhart gained media notoriety after she accused former Fox News anchor Ed Henry of rape and sexual misconduct in a 2020 lawsuit.

Following an internal investigation, Henry was fired by Fox in July 2020.

Though she settled her claims out of court with Henry in 2024, just before the case was set to go to trial, he denied any wrongdoing and said their interactions were consensual.

Eckhart also sued Fox News for not doing more to shield her from Henry, or prevent such occurrences, saying that the network “continues to protect and reward perpetrators of sexual harassment and refuses to take accountability for putting such persons in positions of power.

After the case made its way through the courts for several years, her claims against the network were dismissed. An attempt to revive the lawsuit was also declined in April by the Second Circuit Court of Appeals, Courthouse News noted.

“Eckhart has not shown that Fox knew of Henry’s conduct towards her and failed to take immediate and appropriate corrective action,” the panel wrote in a 13-page opinion.

“Eckhart undisputedly never told anyone at Fox about any of her sexual encounters with Henry while she was an employee. And it is undisputed that Henry never told any Fox employees about their encounters until he was interviewed after Eckhart lodged her sexual harassment complaint.”

After leaving Fox, Eckhart launched a podcast called “Reinvented,” which featured a myriad of guests from different walks of life. It also focused on individuals who were forced to start over after life-changing events.

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