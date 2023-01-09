Former Friend of Idaho Suspect Speaks Out on Accused Killer's Past Behavior, Actions

A former acquaintance of the suspect charged with an Idaho quadruple homicide is speaking out.

Pennsylvania man Rich Pasqua spoke about his relationship with Bryan Kohberger in a Sunday segment with Fox News‘ Lawrence Jones.

“I met him through some friends, and they told me that he was a little weird, and he was a little socially awkward, I guess you could say, but he wasn’t a bad guy,” Pasqua said of Kohberger.



The suspect also worked for a pizza shop that employed Pasqua, describing their relationship as taking place in 2013.

Pasqua described Kohberger as a awkward but seemingly normal young man, indicating that he “didn’t have many friends” and saying he was unable to remember him having a girlfriend.

“So he, like, would do anything to fit in and would do, like, you know, he just wanted to be liked by everybody. But he wasn’t a bad kid, like, you know, he was alright.”

Pasqua made the frank admission that Kohberger had been a heroin addict.

“I know he was in and out of rehab a couple times,” Pasqua said of Kohberger.

“I’ve got high with him a couple of times and used with him,” Pasqua said before clarifying that he himself had been clean for six years.

Kohberger is facing four first-degree murder charges in connection with a home invasion stabbing spree in an Idaho college town in November.

The Washington State University criminology Ph.D student was arrested at his parents’ Pennsylvania residence after a two-month investigation that involved the FBI, as well as law enforcement in multiple states.

Prosecutors intend to use DNA evidence as a critical piece of their case against Kohberger.

In a probable cause affidavit unsealed after Kohberger’s extradition from Pennsylvania to Idaho, authorities mentioned the movement of Kohberger’s vehicle the night of the murders, as well as cell phone tracking information.

The defendant has maintained his innocence and claimed that court proceedings will result in his exoneration.

Kohberger is slated for a status conference in an Idaho courtroom later this week, according to WFMZ-TV.

If convicted, Kohberger could face the death penalty.

