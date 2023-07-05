Hunter Biden is now receiving help from a former GOP congressman as he faces an investigation by House Republicans into his alleged corrupt business dealings.

Former Virginia Rep. Denver Riggleman announced on Tuesday that he has joined Biden’s legal team as an adviser, according to CBS News.

“I and my forensics, data, and telephony team are conducting data investigations and analysis for Hunter Biden’s legal team,” Riggleman said in a statement.

His work is reportedly focused on “assessing data issues” and includes reviewing the contents of the laptop Biden abandoned at a computer repair shop in 2019.

Kevin Morris, a Biden attorney, confirmed that “Denver has been assisting us with data analysis since late last year.”

“He is an invaluable resource and we have made tremendous strides in untangling the massive amount of corruption and disinformation involved in this story. There will be much more coming to the public,” Morris told CBS.

On Wednesday, Riggleman shared the CBS report on Twitter and explained why he is working with the president’s scandal-prone son.

“Truth matters. When I took this job, I wasn’t pro-Hunter or anti-Hunter. I am pro-data and facts,” he said.

“The American people deserve the truth. Sourcing, expert data analysis and facts-based insights are the only way. I look forward to the truth coming out.”

Individuals with knowledge of Biden’s legal team told CBS that Riggleman is feeding them information about House GOP tactics, which is unsurprising considering that he has consistently fought against conservatives.

Notably, Riggleman officiated a same-sex marriage in 2019 and worked as an adviser to the anti-Trump Jan. 6 committee.

After being elected to Congress in 2018, he was defeated in 2020 by a conservative challenger at a nominating convention for his central Virginia seat.

On Monday, Riggleman met with Biden’s lawyers in Washington, D.C., and on Tuesday, July 4, he was invited to the White House to celebrate America’s birthday.

Last month, Biden pleaded guilty to two counts of tax evasion as part of a plea agreement that will likely prevent him from going to jail. He will also enter a diversion agreement on a charge of unlawfully possessing a firearm.

While the Department of Justice lets Biden off the hook with a plea deal, Republicans have pledged to move forward with their investigation of alleged Biden family corruption.

