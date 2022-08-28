Despite electing Governor Glenn Youngkin in a historical win for Republicans, Virginia still may be forced to abide by California restrictions on gas-powered vehicles.

The former governor, Democrat Ralph Northam, signed legislation in 2021 essentially tying Virginia to California emissions regulations, according to Fox Business.

This isn’t great news for Virginia Republicans, given that California legislators just signed one of its most restrictive emissions regulations ever.

The legislation is essentially a “deadman switch.” No matter what Virginia does, or who its governor is, the policy will go into effect regardless.

In fact, the Golden State is expected to ban the sale of all new gas-powered cars by 2035.

According to Fox Business, by 2026 35 percent of cars sold in California are expected to be fossil-fuel-free.

And, thanks to former Governor Ralph Northam, under the current law, Virginia is expected to implement those restrictions as well.

“In 2021, Governor Northam and the far-left controlled General Assembly signed a law that binds Virginia to California’s emission vehicle regulations, which, among other things, bans the sale of gas-powered cars in Virginia by 2035,” a representative for Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares told WTTG.

“The Attorney General is hopeful that the General Assembly repeals this law and discontinues any trend that makes Virginia more like California. Unelected California bureaucrats should not be dictating the will of Virginians.”

Surely this isn’t what the people of Virginia actually wanted.

Why would Northam let California dictate virtually all Virginia policy, especially given how much of an effect such policy would have on the average resident?

The answer to that question is quite simple: almost all Democrats believe California is the golden standard of progressivism.

They believe this even with the state’s homelessness crisis, incredibly high taxes and fleeing citizens.

Thankfully, it appears that the Virginia state Congress has the power to correct Northam’s policy.

According to Virginia House Speaker Todd Gilbert, the Virginia Congress will be able to prevent Virginia from becoming California.

“House Republicans will advance legislation in 2023 to put Virginians back in charge of Virginia’s auto emission standards and its vehicle marketplace,” Gilbert said in a statement according to WTTG.

“Virginia is not, and should not be, California.”

