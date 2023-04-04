Former High-Ranking Government Official Killed in Confrontation with FBI After Going Missing for Weeks

The ex-chief of staff to former Maryland Republican Gov. Larry Hogan was shot and killed on Monday in Tennessee after he was located by federal agents as part of a manhunt.

Roy McGrath was due in court last month where he faced felony charges of fraud, theft and falsifying records during his time as the head of the Maryland Environmental Service.

He failed to show up on March 13, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

A joint fugitive manhunt between the FBI and the U.S. Marshals Service ended on Monday evening near Knoxville after McGrath was located and shot during a confrontation with federal law enforcement officers, The Baltimore Banner reported.

According to agents, McGrath was found near a commercial intersection at around 6:30 p.m.

He was wounded in the confrontation and died at a local hospital.

“The subject, Roy McGrath, sustained injury and was transported to the hospital,” the FBI said in a brief statement.

CBS News reported McGrath was accused of obtaining a fraudulent severance payment in the amount of $233,647 in relation to the end of his employment with the Maryland Environmental Service and of falsifying a document that showed Hogan had agreed to the payment.

Prosecutors also said that McGrath submitted fraudulent time sheets while he was on vacation and that he stole money to make tuition payments to Harvard.

He was indicted in 2021 and faced a potential 100-year prison sentence.

A judge allowed him to post bail and remain free on the condition that he regularly show up for court and surrender his passport.

After he failed to show up, agents were dispatched to homes he owned in Maryland and Florida, but he was found at neither one.

From there, a manhunt was ordered.

In a statement provided to the Banner, McGrath’s attorney said his client had always maintained he was innocent.

“It’s an absolute tragedy, the loss of Roy McGrath’s life and the unfortunate events that have transpired over the past three weeks,” attorney Joseph Murtha said. “Roy McGrath never wavered about his innocence.”

Hogan said in a statement that he and his wife are “saddened” by McGrath’s death.

“Yumi and I are deeply saddened by this tragic situation,” Hogan said in a statement. “We are praying for Mr. McGrath’s family and loved ones.”

A witness of the shooting said police ordered McGrath to surrender, but he instead reached for something.

