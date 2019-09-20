Former 'House Hunters' Host Suzanne Whang Dead at 56

After a long battle with cancer, actress and host Suzanne Whang died Tuesday at home with her partner Jeff Vezain at her side.

Best known for her 9-year run as host on “House Hunters,” from 1999 to 2007, Whang also appeared on or was involved with multiple other shows, including “Las Vegas,” “Breakfast Time,” “Pet Department,” “The Pet Department” and “NYPD Blue,” according to Pop Culture and Deadline.

Suzanne Whang, original host of House Hunters. Suzanne was warm, funny and kind with a distinctive voice that made... Posted by HGTV on Friday, September 20, 2019

When she first noticed a lump in her left breast 13 years ago, she got it checked out and was told she had breast cancer.

She told the Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health during a video interview that she opted to have the lump removed — but another lump soon took its place.

Not wanting to go through chemo or radiation, Whang tried a variety of alternative cancer treatments, but by the time the tumor had grown to the size of a grapefruit, she knew she’d have to undergo another surgery.

Recovering from that procedure was painstaking and painful. At one point, Whang revealed in the interview that she wanted to take her own life, but it was her pet pug and her first full night of sleep in months that gave her the courage to move forward.

The cancer continued to spread, and in 2011, she was told she had six months left.

During her third round of breast cancer, she decided to make the news public and was overwhelmed by the support she received.

WARNING: The following video contains a description of suicidal thoughts that some viewers may find disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.

She found help through the love of her family, friends and fans. Therapy helped her process her situation, and Whang said her creativity and humor helped her as well: She managed to surpass the doctors’ expectations and fight for several more years.

But despite all the love and care, cancer finally claimed her life this week.

“A lifetime of love, adventure, humor and bliss now lives in our memories,” Vezain posted through her Facebook account on Thursday. “On Tuesday evening around 7:20pm, Suzanne breathed her last breath here at home, as I knelt beside her and caressed her.”

“For thirteen years she confronted cancer with courage, humor, determination and optimism. She was immensely encouraged by the love of her family, friends and those she had yet to meet.”

“Your kind, loving messages always lifted her spirits,” the post continued. “I know she would prefer that her life be celebrated, as opposed to her passing mourned, but I also know how vehemently she disagreed with anyone being told, ‘Don’t cry.’ So…cry if you will. I’ve been crying a LOT! And laughing…and everything in between.”

“It’s all part of life, but laughter was a staple of our dynamic. Her audacious sense of humor blessed many, shocked a few, but allowed us to laugh in the face of adversity.”

Vezain also asked for thoughts and prayers during this time, and thanked people for their kind tributes to the woman he loved, saying that they were incredibly comforting.

