SECTIONS
Politics US News
Print

Former ICE Director Responds to Trump’s Veto: ‘He Proved He’s a Great President’

×
By Jack Davis
Published March 16, 2019 at 3:34pm
Modified March 16, 2019 at 5:06pm
Print

President Donald Trump is “a great president” for sticking to his promises to build a border wall, said Thomas Homan, former acting director of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency.

On Friday, Trump vetoed a congressional resolution that sought to block his declaration of an emergency along America’s southern border. Trump has said the declaration is necessary to build a wall that can reduce rampant illegal immigration.

Homan spoke Friday night about the veto during a Fox Business interview with Lou Dobbs that was tweeted by Trump.

TRENDING: HS Junior CJ Pearson Lashes Out Against Ocasio-Cortez: ‘If Anyone Is the Boss, It Is We the People’

He said the veto was the mark of a president stand tall and standing by his promises.

“Well, I think one of the greatest presidents of my generation did exactly what he should’ve done, did exactly what he said he was going to do, and he did exactly what the American people expect of their president — do everything he can legally to protect this nation and protect its citizens,” Homan said.

He said Trump deserves the mantle of greatness for his refusal to cave in when some around him are doing so.

“I respect this man greatly because he proved again, like he’s done so many times, he proved he’s a great president,” Homan said.

Do you applaud President Donald Trump for his veto of the congressional resolution?


Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

“He basically says, ‘I will fight whoever I need to fight, including those within my own party, to do what’s right for this nation.’ That’s what a president is supposed to do, and that’s what makes this man a great president,” he said.

Trump also received support from Border Patrol union leader Brandon Judd, who backed the veto in an Op-Ed on Fox News.

Judd noted that long before Trump arrived in the White House, former President Barack Obama failed to take the tough action needed at the time that could have headed off the crisis that greeted Trump when he took office.

Judd said Obama and the Democratic Party were “too worried about re-election” and “punted” on border security, blaming their refusal to act on “politics.”

“President Trump is different. He’s proven that the specter of a re-election fight isn’t enough to stop him from doing what he believes is right,” Judd wrote. “Unlike Obama, Trump has shown an absolute willingness to tackle controversial issues in his first term.”

RELATED: Support for Trump Among ICE Agents Drops Over Failure To Stop ‘Catch and Release’

Judd said the 12 Senate Republicans who stood against the president, as well as the Democrats who opposed him, fail to understand the severity of the issue.

He wrote that denying there is a crisis on the southwest border “is like denying water is wet. The number of illegal border crossers, the amount of drugs and the number of deaths in the United States from those drugs are all a testament to our current crisis.”

Judd’s bottom line: Trump did what the nation needed him to do.

“President Trump was right to veto the resolution and I applaud him for his decision. He is acting in accordance with the law, while at the same time showing great strength in tackling the illegal immigration debate head-on, in his first term,” he wrote.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a free-lance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a free-lance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues. Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







Muslim CNN Guest Takes Stand for Trump, Trashes Islamophobia Talks: ‘The President Is Beloved’
Trump Blasts GM for Closing American Plant: ‘Bring Jobs Home’
Washington Senate Passes Anti-Trump Bill in an Attempt To Keep Him off 2020 Ballot
Pro-Life Group Wins Court Case Allowing Anti-Abortion Ads To Be Run Throughout City
Newly Discovered Type of Venomous ‘Stiletto Snake’ Can Strike Without Opening Mouth
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×