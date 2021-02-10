Former ICE Official: 'Biden Has Declared the Entire Country a Sanctuary Jurisdiction'

Many people have already warned of the grim consequences that President Joe Biden’s radical immigration policies could have. Now, an expert on the topic is weighing in.

Former Immigration and Customs Enforcement acting Director Tom Homan painted a worrying picture of the country under Biden’s policies in an interview with Fox News. Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

“President Biden has declared the entire country a sanctuary jurisdiction,” he said on “Fox & Friends” Wednesday.

While the Law Enforcement Immigration Task Force says there is no single definition of “sanctuary jurisdiction,” it typically refers to a place where illegal immigrants can feel safe from deportation.

Since entering office, Biden has signed a bevy of executive orders regarding immigration. One of the first actions he took was halting construction of the border wall.

The Guardian reported that Biden has “redirected money for the wall to other projects.” As far as we can tell, those projects do not include an alternative plan to protect the border.

In fact, Biden has signed additional orders to further relax previous immigration policies. These include reversing Trump’s attempt to defund “sanctuary cities” and extending protections for children brought to the country illegally.

He even signed some immigration orders that were obviously for show and did not include any real substance. The Guardian described one of these orders.

“Biden ordered agencies to identify the underlying causes of surge in migration from Central America, review the process by which people can seek refugee resettlement in the US, and revamp the process by which people can seek asylum at the US border,” the outlet reported.

As you can see, none of the vague language there really describes any actual policies that Biden wants to enact. However, the orders do send a message to migrants that Biden is soft on illegal immigration.

On Fox on Monday, Jackson County, Texas, Sheriff A.J. Louderback spoke about a memo that the Biden administration sent out on Jan. 20, calling it “defunding ICE by memo.”

“When I read it first and looked at it, it’s a message to the world you can come here illegally, you can commit crimes here against Americans and remain here illegally,” he said on “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

According to Fox, even more changes are coming, and they are not good news for Americans who support strong borders.

“The policy change would mean officers no longer seek deportations for immigrants convicted of drunk driving and assault and will weaken ICE’s ability to arrest wanted immigrants at correctional facilities,” the network reported of the Department of Homeland Security’s new guidance to ICE officers.

Apparently, opening the borders for the future is not enough for Biden. He also wants to protect past immigrants who entered the county illegally, even if they commit other crimes against American citizens.

Biden’s lax policies have already resulted in an influx of new migrants at the southern border. A Feb. 3 report by CNN confirmed that the Biden administration is already being forced to open an overflow facility in Carrizo Springs, Texas, for migrant children.

“The reopening of the facility comes amid an increase in apprehensions of unaccompanied children on the Southwest border, fueled in part by deteriorating conditions in Latin America and a perceived possible relaxation of enforcement, and reduced capacity limits at other facilities due to Covid-19,” CNN reported.

With the phrase “perceived possible relaxation of enforcement,” CNN is coming as close as it ever will to admitting that Biden’s policies have caused an increase in illegal immigration.

Mass illegal immigration does not come without consequences to the country. Homan predicted that those consequences will be dire.

“People will die, people will be raped, people will be victimized by criminals that shouldn’t even be here,” he said. “It’s coming.”

