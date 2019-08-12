Former Inmate of the Same Correctional Center: ‘It’s an Impossibility’ Epstein Killed Himself – Report

A media account is adding to the speculation swirling around the unexpected death of billionaire Jeffrey Epstein.

Epstein, who has been charged with sexually abusing underage girls, was found dead Saturday in his cell at New York City’s Metropolitan Corrections Center. Epstein had been denied bail and if found guilty on the sex and conspiracy charges against him, faced up to 45 years in jail.

The 66-year-old had pleaded not guilty. His trial was expected to take place some time next year.

What does the word watch mean in the phrase suicideWatch? Who was watching? What does camera show? It is inconceivable Epstein could have hung himself if there was a suicide Watch? Follow the motives. — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) August 10, 2019

TRENDING: Whistleblower Comes Forward After Google Intimidates Him with Police ‘Welllness Check’

Although the cause of Epstein’s death has been announced as suicide, the high-profile nature of his case and the suddenness of his death have given rise to theories there is more to his death than meets the eye.

On Saturday, the New York Post published what it said was a first-hand account of life inside the jail where Epstein died in which a former inmate — whose name the Post withheld — casts doubt on the official explanation that Epstein killed himself.

“There’s no way that man could have killed himself. I’ve done too much time in those units. It’s an impossibility,” the former inmate reportedly said.

“Between the floor and the ceiling is like eight or nine feet. There’s no way for you to connect to anything.

Do you believe Jeffrey Epstein killed himself? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 2% (51 Votes) 98% (2723 Votes)

“You have sheets, but they’re paper level, not strong enough. He was 200 pounds — it would never happen,” the inmate claimed.

“Could he have done it from the bed? No sir. There’s a steel frame, but you can’t move it. There’s no light fixture. There’s no bars. They don’t give you enough in there that could successfully create an instrument of death. You want to write a letter, they give you rubber pens and maybe once a week a piece of paper,” the former inmate said, according to the Post.

After describing the jail as a place where “God wasn’t in the building,” the former inmate reportedly said some guards there are happy to see inmates break psychologically.

“But it’s my firm belief that Jeffrey Epstein did not commit suicide. It just didn’t happen,” the anonymous source told the Post.

People close to Epstein fear he was murdered…as Epstein told authorities someone tried to kill him in a previous incident weeks earlier. He was described as being in good spirits in recent days… https://t.co/J9QNSo1N2v — Carol Leonnig (@CarolLeonnig) August 10, 2019

RELATED: Report: ‘Shrieking’ Heard from Epstein’s Cell the Morning He Died

Attorney General William Barr responded to the death of Epstein by promising a thorough investigation.

“Mr. Epstein’s death raises serious questions that must be answered,” Barr said, according to The Hill.

Sigrid McCawley, a lawyer representing some of Epstein’s alleged victims, said the timing of Epstein’s death was “no coincidence,” coming on the heels of information released about the people with whom Epstein was associated, The Washington Post reported.

McCawley said she wanted an investigation of “those who participated and facilitated Epstein’s horrifying sex trafficking scheme that damaged so many.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.