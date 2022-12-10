Bam Margera, who rode his skateboard to celebrity status in the “Jackass” series, is currently hospitalized with pneumonia after testing positive for COVID-19.

“Bam was recently hospitalized,” according to a post on Margera’s Instagram account that was signed “The Margera Family.”

“Fortunately, he is now testing negative for COVID and receiving care for pneumonia. Bam is on the road to recovery and thankfully will be discharged soon. We ask and thank you for your positive prayers,” the post said.

The website TMZ had earlier reported that Margera was on a ventilator in a San Diego hospital. The report said that his condition was stable and that he was in an intensive care unit.

Margera was a pro skateboarder in the 1990s who made the leap to the entertainment world with MTV’s “Jackass” series, Margera later had his own series, and also appeared in a number of movies.

Margera has struggled with drug and alcohol abuse issues.

“I took a five-year hiatus from skating because I had bone spurs, so instead I was making money by doing nightclub appearances, which basically was shooting photos and taking shots with the locals,” he said in 2017 in an interview with People.

Margera had linked some of his alcohol issues to the 2011 death of former “Jackass” co-star Ryan Dunn.

“But then I just reached a point where drinking got really old, just looked at the big picture, like, ‘What am I doing? I’m not doing anything, just sitting in a bar in Westchester cracking jokes with the locals.’ So I stopped,” he told People.

Despite that, he had been in and out of rehab, having left one facility before the end of his treatment.

Margera was fired from this year’s “Jackass Forever” film and filed suit alleging he was discriminated against and dismissed unfairly. After a response that he was fired for drug and alcohol issues, the suit was dropped, according to the Los Angeles Times.

“Jackass” co-star Johnny Knoxville told Variety that Margera needs assistance.

“We wanted him all throughout the movie, but unfortunately that’s not the way it worked out. It’s really heartbreaking. I love Bam. We all love Bam. He’s our brother, you know? You just hope that he takes it upon himself to get the help that he needs, because we all care about him a lot,” he said.

A post on Margera’s Instagram account noted that he had been through some hard times.

“It’s no secret that Bam has struggled with mental health and addiction. You watched Bam grow up and have supported him through his ups and downs. Our family has let you into the chaos that is our home, and we want nothing more than to continue this journey together,” the post from his family said.

