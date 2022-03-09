Share
News

Former Keystone XL Pipeline Worker: 'We Tried to Warn' the Biden Administration

 By Jack Davis  March 9, 2022 at 9:40am
Share

President Joe Biden was warned that his Day One decision to throttle the Keystone XL Pipeline project would come back to haunt Americans, one former worker on the project noted this week.

The Biden administration has sought to blame the recent spike in gasoline prices solely on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. However, federal Energy Information Administration numbers show that the average price of gas in America rose from $2.284 in December 2020, the last full month of the Trump administration, to $3.611 last month — a 58 percent increase.

“It has nothing to do with the war in Ukraine,” former Keystone XL worker Neal Crabtree told Fox News.

“We tried to warn this administration back when they canceled the Keystone Pipeline” that Biden was “canceling national security, foreign policy, and energy.”

“They all kind of go hand-in-hand,” he said.

Trending:
Developing: CNN Disaster Reported - Multiple Stars Face Hatchet as New Management Plans Talent Purge

Crabtree noted that long before Russia attacked Ukraine, gas prices had been climbing. At one point in November, the increases created so much political noise that Biden released oil from the Strategic Reserve, saying that could tamp down prices.

“Even if we can fix the Ukrainian problem, the prices are still going up,” he said.

Should the Keystone XL Pipeline project be restarted?

Biden’s “policies have everything to do with the rising fuel prices in this country today,” Crabtree said.

Although the pipeline was still in the construction stage, it was a shot across the bow of the energy sector.

“There’s no energy company [that’s] going to spend the money to develop a new lease if they can’t build a pipeline to move the project,” he said.

Crabtree said America has the capacity to fix the problem.

“When I’d first seen the reports of the president going to places like Iran and Venezuela to ask for more oil output, I said, ‘This is fake news, he hasn’t gone this far off the rocker,'” he said. “But I guess that’s the path they want to take.”

Related:
Saudi Arabia's Leader Gives Biden's Oil Plea the Cold Shoulder, Turns to Putin Instead

In a Tuesday appearance on Fox News’ “Fox & Friends First,” Crabtree was not optimistic that the situation will improve.

“The thing about the Keystone is the workforce is ready to go. We can build this thing,” he said. “We can have this thing up and going in about eight months.”

“As long as Biden is using this policy of any-way-but-an-American-way, we’re in for some deep trouble,” he said.



The alarm had been sounded in 2021 when Biden stopped construction of the pipeline.

Robin Rorick, vice president of midstream and industry operations at the American Petroleum Institute, called the decision. “a blow to U.S. energy security,” according to CNN.

The Petroleum Alliance of Oklahoma’s Brook Simmons called Biden’s action “the first blow to the North American energy security paradigm we have been building,” according to the Oklahoman

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




'Beyond Imagination': Ocean Explorers Stunned After Finding Famous Ship Off the Coast of Antarctica
Congressional Committee Refers Amazon to DOJ for Possible Violation of Federal Law
Congressional Leaders Agree to Massive $1.5 Trillion Spending Bill That 'Responds to Russia's Unprovoked War'
Saudi Arabia's Leader Gives Biden's Oil Plea the Cold Shoulder, Turns to Putin Instead
Former Keystone XL Pipeline Worker: 'We Tried to Warn' the Biden Administration
See more...

Conversation