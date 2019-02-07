Former KKK Leader David Duke Backs Democrat for 2020 Election

Former Ku Klux Klan leader David Duke wants a Democrat to be elected president in 2020.

The only problem with that is that his favorite, Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, would like to keep an ocean or two of distance away from Duke.

“Tulsi Gabbard is currently the only Presidential candidate who doesn’t want to send White children off to die for Israel,” Duke posted on Twitter Monday.

The page is replete with tweets from Gabbard on Middle East politics.

Tulsi Gabbard is currently the only Presidential candidate who doesn’t want to send White children off to die for Israel. pic.twitter.com/NN2dyHVFia — David Duke (@DrDavidDuke) February 5, 2019

In a statement Tuesday, Gabbard made it clear she didn’t want Duke’s backing.

“I have strongly denounced David Duke’s hateful views and his so-called ‘support’ multiple times in the past, and reject his support,” the statement said, according to the New York Post.

Gabbard’s statement also said that the media had a purpose in giving Duke’s position coverage.

“Publicizing Duke’s so-called ‘endorsement’ is meant to distract from my message: that I will end regime-change wars, work to end the new cold war and take us away from the precipice of a nuclear war, which is a greater danger now than ever before,” she said.

In a tweet Tuesday, she recalled the history of the Holocaust.

I visited the Auschwitz concentration camp and it is an experience I will never, ever forget. The world must never forget the genocide that the Jewish people suffered. Only then can we appreciate how necessarily it is to never allow such a thing to ever happen again. #SOTU — Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) February 6, 2019

On the same day, Duke fired off a tweet directly to Gabbard.

“Tulsi Just as I respect my own race I respect all peoples.. The Zionist Globalists have ethnically cleansed, terrorized, injured & murdered hundreds of thousands in their wars for Israel, including a million USA Vets! Just as the ZioMedia lies about you they lie about me. Wake UP,” Duke tweeted.

Tulsi Just as I respect my own race I respect all peoples.. The Zionist Globalists have ethnically cleansed, terrorized, injured & murdered hundreds of thousands in their wars for Israel, including a million USA Vets! Just as the ZioMedia lies about you they lie about me. Wake UP — David Duke (@DrDavidDuke) February 6, 2019

Duke has had Gabbard on his radar before. After President Donald Trump was elected, he tweeted that she belonged in Trump’s Cabinet.

“Tulsi Gabbard for Secretary of State! An example of the need for political realignment,” he tweeted then.

Gabbard said she did not need that kind of help.

U didn’t know I’m Polynesian/Cauc? Dad couldn’t use “whites only” water fountain. No thanks. Ur white nationalism is pure evil — Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) November 27, 2016

“U didn’t know I’m Polynesian/Cauc? Dad couldn’t use ‘whites only’ water fountain. No thanks. Ur white nationalism is pure evil,” she tweeted.

During the 2016 presidential campaign, Duke said he supported Trump.

Trump repeatedly disavowed any connection with Duke.

