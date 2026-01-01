Former Long-Serving GOP Senator Steps Away from Public Life After Dementia Diagnosis

Former Republican U.S. Sen. Jon Kyl of Arizona has announced that he will fade away from public life after being diagnosed with dementia.

“I was blessed to represent the people of Arizona in Congress and to have numerous other opportunities to contribute to the political and civic life of our nation and state,” Kyl, 83, said in a statement, according to NBC News.

“However, the time has come for me to withdraw from public life. I have been diagnosed with a neurological disease manifesting as dementia,” he said.

“My family and I now head down a path filled with moments of joy and increasing difficulties,” Kyl said in a statement, according to the Associated Press.

There is not a current or former GOP elected official or political staffer who hasn’t been positively impacted by Sen. Jon Kyl’s example of leadership, wisdom, and kindness. He’s a true statesman. He will face this with grit and humility. https://t.co/8wg9dipRVD — Sean Noble (@SeanNobleAZDC) December 31, 2025

“I am grateful beyond expression for their love and support, in these coming days as in all the days of my life. Despite this diagnosis, I remain a very fortunate man,” the statement said.

As noted by The Hill, Kyl represented Arizona’s 4th Congressional District in the House from 1987 to 1995.

Kyl served in the Senate from 1995 to 2013 and was minority whip during the end of his time there.

I worked as Jon Kyl’s health legislative assistant in the House before he ran for Senate. He is taking a step back due to dimentia. His words: “I am also comforted by knowing that my Redeemer lives. We will not be walking this path alone.” Godspeed to you, Senator. 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/LqhIxagmdK — John Desser (@johnddesser) December 31, 2025

Kyl filled the seat left vacant by the death of Republican Sen. John McCain of Arizona in the fall of 2018 before resigning at the end of the year.

After leaving the Senate in 2013, Kyl joined the lobbying firm Covington and Burling, AP reported

Kyl helped Arizona’s Native Americans in tribal water rights settlements, according to Sarah Porter of Arizona State University, which has the Kyl Center for Water Policy named for him.

“The University of Arizona extends its deep respect and gratitude to Sen. Jon Kyl following his announcement today,” the university said in a statement.

“A proud University of Arizona alumnus, Sen. Kyl devoted more than two decades to public service representing Arizona in Congress, leaving a lasting impact on water policy, national defense and intelligence policy. His leadership, integrity and commitment to service reflect the highest ideals of public life,” the statement said.

A mentor, a friend and a confidant. Not sure I would have been Governor without his counsel and encouragement. Senator Jon Kyl is a giant set forth in the tradition of Arizona’s own Barry Goldwater. All my deepest love and prayers to him and the entire Kyl family. https://t.co/d4Vbpw62a2 — Doug Ducey (@DougDucey) December 31, 2025

“The University of Arizona has been honored to serve as the steward of Sen. Kyl’s papers, preserving his legacy for future generations of scholars, students and public servants,” the statement said.

“Above all, we recognize that today’s announcement is deeply personal. On behalf of the University of Arizona community, we extend our gratitude and warm wishes to Sen. Kyl, his wife Caryll and his family,” the statement concluded.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.