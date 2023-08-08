Keith Kellogg, who was national security advisor to then-Vice President Mike Pence from 2018 through January 2021, attacked his former boss as he endorsed former President Donald Trump’s presidential bid on Monday.

In a Monday post on Trump’s Truth Social platform, Kellogg praised the former president and leading 2024 GOP contender.

“I’ve worked alongside many leaders in my years of service to this Nation,” the retired Army lieutenant general wrote. “Among them, President Donald J. Trump stands apart as a figure of unwavering determination, a deep vision for America, and the courage to take a stand where others wilt.

“His bold and dramatic leadership style during his Presidency resulted in significant achievements for our country.”

Kellogg then spoke about one of Trump’s rivals for the GOP nomination.

“For a period of time in the White House, I served as the National Security Advisor to Vice President Pence,” he said.

“While I respect his service to our Nation, I must express my disappointment in his recent actions regarding President Trump. It is not the decisive leadership that we have seen from President Trump.”

Kellogg openly criticized Pence, who announced his White House bid two months ago.

“Where President Trump is bold and unafraid to challenge the status quo, Pence has often chosen the passive route, avoiding confrontation,” he wrote. “This lack of assertiveness, combined with an overreliance on failed political consultants like Marc Short, has demonstrated a laisse-faire leadership style unworthy of the Presidency.”

The retired general also accused his former boss of being too concerned with political “maneuvering” and personal optics.

“While President Trump has consistently put America first, prioritizing our citizens, our economy, and global standing, Pence’s actions have often seemed more focused on political maneuvering and maintaining his image,” Kellogg said. “That is not what Republican voters want.”

The former Pence ally concluded, “President Trump’s dedication to the prosperity and security of the United States is unwavering, as is his vision for the future.

“I believe in the future President Trump envisions. A future that demands bold and decisive leadership, something we have seen in President Trump but not from the former Vice President.”

Last week, Pence angered many Trump supporters with his description of his former boss’ actions on Jan. 6, 2021, related to the certification of the 2020 election results.

“The president specifically asked me, and his gaggle of crackpot lawyers asked me, to literally reject votes, which would have resulted in the issue being turned over to the House of Representatives, and literally chaos would have ensued,” the former vice president said.

“The American people deserve to know that President Trump and his advisers didn’t just ask me to pause, they asked me to reject votes, return votes, essentially to overturn the election,” he said.

PENCE: “The President specifically asked me and his gaggle of crackpot lawyers asked me to literally reject votes…” pic.twitter.com/93iQLi2LE8 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) August 2, 2023

Kellogg’s endorsement of Trump comes as Pence has struggled to gain traction in the Republican presidential race.

An Emerson poll released last week showed the former vice president with the support of 3 percent of primary voters, whereas Trump led the pack with 54 percent support.

