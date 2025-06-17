Former Military Officer and FEMA Official Charged with Gruesome Threats Against Trump

A former Coast Guard lieutenant who was awarded honors for his sharpshooter skills has been arrested and charged with making threats to kill President Donald Trump.

A 19-page Federal Bureau of Investigation affidavit said that Peter Stinson of Virginia, who left the Coast Guard in 2021 after 33 years and was a Federal Emergency Management Agency instructor, issued repeated threats aimed at Trump, according to CBS.

Stinson actively made anti-Trump posts beginning in 2020, and last week posted, “When he dies, the party is going to be yuge.”

Stinson was charged with making threats against the president. On Monday afternoon, he was ordered to be held pending a hearing on the charges against him.

According to Fox News, the affidavit against Stinson said that on May 9, he posted that Trump should be “[L]uigied.” The reference was to Luigi Mangione, who is accused of killing United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson in 2024.

Stinson touched on the controversy caused by former FBI Director James Comey, who published an Instagram post of seashells forming “8647.”

“The post by Comey was interpreted in the news media as a violent threat to President Trump and prompted an investigation by the Department of Homeland Security and the United States Secret Service. Stinson has since made 13 additional posts on Bluesky including the text, ‘8647,’” the affidavit said.

The affidavit said Stinson, who will make his first court appearance on Wednesday, “has self-identified as a member of ANTIFA.”

“Sure. This is war. Sides will be drawn. Antifa always wins in the end. Violence is inherently necessary,” Stinson is quoted as having posted on social media on Feb. 2.

The charging documents against Stinson noted that he has been posting anti-Trump comments on social media for years.

On April 1, 2020, the document said that in response to a post that read, “You see Trump drowning, what are you throwing him?” Stinson posted, “This morning I feel like I would hit him in the head with an oar” and, “He wants us dead. I can say the same thing about him.”

Later that month he also wrote, “could someone just pull the proverbial trigger, please” and later posted, “I would do it. I would take the fall to save America. Too bad I don’t have the operational skills to pull it off. I am willing to serve in a support capacity for someone else with the skills to take care of things.”

The documents noted that posts continued through 2025, with this from Jan. 28: “Somebody needs to do it. Somebody with the skills to do it right. Somebody with the experience. Somebody with the right tools. Somebody needs to get it done.”

The documents said that on Jan. 29, Stinson posted, “Poison maybe. But you got to get real close.”

Two days later, he elaborated, writing, “Poison. That might be the only solution at this point. Take out 1 and 2. Got to get close to disperse. Need a plan. Anyone done this sort of work before?”

