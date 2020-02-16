Former MLB All-Star and World Series Champ Tony Fernandez Dead at Age 57

Former All-Star shortstop Tony Fernandez died Sunday after he was taken off life support in a Florida hospital.

He had been in a medically induced coma, said Imrad Hallim, the director and co-founder of the Tony Fernandez Foundation.

Hallim said the former MLB star was surrounded by family as he died.

Fernandez was ill with kidney disease for years and waiting for a transplant.

Tony Fernandez was an absolute magician at short and would regularly make the ridiculous routine. I was crushed when the Jays traded him in 1990, but was so thrilled when he came back to win a World Series in 1993. Here are his five RBI from Game 4. What a player. RIP pic.twitter.com/FbqpOpSLsJ — Mike Beauvais (@MikeBeauvais) February 16, 2020

Fernandez, 57, was a five-time All-Star during his 17 seasons in the major leagues and helped the Toronto Blue Jays win the 1993 World Series.

He won four straight Gold Gloves with the Blue Jays in the 1980s and holds club records for career hits and games played.

A clutch hitter in five trips to the postseason, he had four separate stints with Toronto and played for six other teams.

He was a .288 hitter with 94 homers and 844 RBIs in 2,158 big league games that went through 2001.

Former teammates of Fernandez shared their condolences over the news of his death:

Tony Fernandez embodied kindness and gentleness. Heaven is where he belongs. Praying for those who are mourning. I’m thankful I knew him. — Vernon Wells (@VernonWells10) February 16, 2020

I’m so sorry to hear about Tony Fernandez passing. A great teammate and friend. A pitchers dream to have him at shortstop when your pitching. One of the best ever. R.I.P. my friend. — david wells (@BoomerWells33) February 16, 2020

So sad to hear about my teammate, friend and W.S. Champion Tony Fernandez this morning. Not only was he a great ball player but a great human being as well. R.I.P. my brother. We will all miss you. pic.twitter.com/XN08dT1xtj — Joe Carter (@JoeCarter_29) February 16, 2020



The Toronto Blue Jays released the following statement:

“The Toronto Blue Jays are deeply saddened by the passing of Tony Fernandez today, one of our club’s most celebrated and respected players. Enshrined forever in Blue Jays history on the Level of Excellence, Tony left an equally indelible mark in the hearts of a generation of Blue Jays fans during his 12 unforgettable seasons with the team. His impact on the baseball community in Toronto and across Canada is immeasurable. Our deepest condolences are with the Fernandez family during this time.”

In memory of Number 1. Forever in our hearts 💙 pic.twitter.com/lUCfBpc1U3 — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) February 16, 2020

After he retired from baseball, Fernandez became an ordained minister and the Tony Fernandez Foundation was established to assist underprivileged and troubled children, according to its website.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

