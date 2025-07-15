Former Mobster Who Was Housed in Epstein's Cell Says There's 'No Way' He Killed Himself

A former New York mobster who served time in the exact jail where Jeffrey Epstein died said Monday night that the official story does not add up.

Michael Franzese, a former caporegime in the Colombo crime family, spoke out Monday on NewsNation’s “Banfield” after the Justice Department declared Epstein’s 2019 death a suicide.

Franzese said, “Well, listen, you know, I spent seven months on that tier and in those cells, and the first thing I have to say, there’s just no way you are able to commit suicide. There’s just no way.”

He continued, “There’s just no way to hang yourself. There’s nothing from the ceiling; there’s nothing from the bed — you’d have to be a midget and work really hard to try to hang yourself.”

Franzese added, “And I don’t think you’re gonna accomplish it at that point. I don’t think you’d accomplish it.”

Former Colombo crime family caporegime, Michael Franzese, who served in the same cell as Jeffrey Epstein, says: "There's no way you are able to commit suicide, there's just no way, there's nowhere to hang yourself, there's nothing from the ceiling, there's nothing from the bed,… pic.twitter.com/FvBtvmrD7T — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 15, 2025

Speaking to the network, he also cast doubt on the infamous “camera malfunction” narrative.

“You know, as far as the cameras being off, I haven’t experienced that. I did eight years in prison, and I haven’t experienced cameras being broken and a perfect storm of correctional officers not walking those cells,” Franzese said.

“They walk in, and they look in on you all the time,” he added. “As a matter of fact, you know, sometimes it’s embarrassing to go to the toilet because they’re walking past you and looking in the cell constantly.”

Franzese concluded, “So I’ve said this from day one, I do not believe it was suicide. I can’t talk about what happened to him, but I don’t believe it was a suicide because you just couldn’t physically do it. It would be almost impossible to do it.”

The Department of Justice said last week that it could definitively rule that Epstein took his own life.

“After a thorough investigation, FBI investigators concluded that Jeffrey Epstein committed suicide in his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York City on August 10, 2019,” the DOJ said.

The announcement drew immediate and ongoing backlash against the Trump administration and Attorney General Pam Bondi.

Drawing further backlash, the DOJ said that Epstein had no “client list” and that there was no evidence he blackmailed high-profile individuals.

Franzese responded negatively on X after the DOJ release.

NO!!! I am NOT HAPPY about the latest EPSTEIN announcements. CASE CLOSED??? pic.twitter.com/RRUDJUnydT — Michael Franzese (@MichaelFranzese) July 9, 2025

The former mafioso wrote, “NO!!! I am NOT HAPPY about the latest EPSTEIN announcements. CASE CLOSED???”

Franzese has been an outspoken supporter of President Donald Trump. After Trump defeated former Vice President Kamala Harris, the mobster-turned media professional said, “What a night. America won today.”

