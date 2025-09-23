Former MSNBC Host Keith Olbermann Issues Groveling Apology to Scott Jennings Over 'You're Next' Comments

There are many ways to describe former ESPN and MSNBC pundit Keith Olbermann.

Hateful, bigoted, far-left, lunatic, and just generally dumb are some fitting descriptors.

Or, if you ask CNN’s Abby Phillip, Olbermann could also be described as “a nasty social media troll”:

Or, you can come to terms with the reality of your irrelevance and stop being a nasty social media troll. But that’s entirely up to you. https://t.co/Of9VPrH6Cr — Abby D. Phillip (@abbydphillip) January 24, 2024

Better yet, if you approach The Daily Wire’s Matt Walsh about Olbermann, you’ll get an even more colorful description:

WARNING: The following post contains language that some readers may find offensive.

Keith, you are already living in Hell. Old, unemployed, irrelevant. Fired from every job you ever had. Unmarried and childless. Spending your final years alone, shitposting into the void, begging to be noticed. When you die you will leave behind no legacy and there will be nobody… https://t.co/WUzQjiSp98 — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) September 18, 2025

“Keith, you are already living in Hell,” Walsh posted on Thursday. “Old, unemployed, irrelevant. Fired from every job you ever had. Unmarried and childless. Spending your final years alone, s***posting into the void, begging to be noticed.

Do you buy Olbermann's apology? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 1% (3 Votes) No: 99% (237 Votes)

“When you die you will leave behind no legacy and there will be nobody to mourn you or even remember that you existed. Truly, I would rather be dead than live your life. I cannot imagine the misery that you feel every second of the day.

“And you deserve all of it.”

Ouch, to say the least. But why, exactly, does Olbermann “deserve” this sort of vitriol? Well, because he’s a fount of vitriol himself — and this time his mouth cashed a check that he couldn’t afford.

The 66-year-old Olbermann felt compelled, as he often does, to respond to a major sociopolitical development in the recent suspension (and subsequent un-suspension) of ABC late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel.

CNN’s conservative pundit, Scott Jennings, was on airwaves shortly after the Kimmel suspension to proffer the Republican viewpoint on the matter (i.e. if this is a “free speech” issue, so, too, is the Biden administration’s pressure on social media platforms).

Apparently, Jennings’ opinions offended Olbermann so much that the latter posted and deleted a rather ominous threat to the CNN talking head. It was a big enough deal that Jennings shared a screen capture of it and tagged FBI director Kash Patel:

WARNING: The following post contains language that some viewers will find offensive.

“You’re next motherf***er,” Olbermann posted to X, in reference to Jennings. “But keep mugging to the camera.”

That not-so-veiled threat inexplicably (Perhaps Patel gave him a call?) led to a rare apology from Olbermann.

WARNING: The following post contains language that some readers may find offensive.

I apologize without reservation to @ScottJenningsKY Yesterday I wrote and immediately deleted 2 responses to him about Kimmel because they could be misinterpreted as a threat to anything besides his career. I immediately replaced them with ones specifying what I actually meant. pic.twitter.com/SPWLb73nEk — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) September 23, 2025

“I apologize without reservation to [Scott Jennings],” he posted. “Yesterday I wrote and immediately deleted 2 responses to him about Kimmel because they could be misinterpreted as a threat to anything besides his career. I immediately replaced them with ones specifying what I actually meant.”

In a follow-up post, he continued: “I oppose and condemn political violence, and the threat of it. All times are the wrong time to leave even an inadvertent impression of it – but this time is especially wrong I should’ve acknowledged the deletion and apologized yesterday. I’m sorry I delayed.”

🚨 BREAKING: Facing potential FBI investigation, Keith Olbermann apologizes to Scott Jennings after vowing, “you’re next, motherf*cker.” “Yesterday I wrote and immediately deleted 2 responses to him about Kimmel because they could be misinterpreted as a threat to anything… pic.twitter.com/WP8QNNbhmE — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 23, 2025

That’s … actually a halfway decent apology for a leftist, and especially for Olbermann, who seldom demonstrates contrition.

Too bad nobody with a room temperature IQ is buying it.

Look, forgiveness is obviously a virtue (and a particularly meaningful one these days in the wake of Charlie Kirk’s assassination), and grace is as important to give as it is to receive.

But what’s that saying about fooling me twice?

Olbermann — and leftists, by a large extension — have shredded what little credibility they have left in the aftermath of the Kirk killing.

All that conservatives and Kirk sympathizers were asking from their ideological opposites was for them to respect their mourning and not to denigrate the deceased.

That incredibly low bar was still too much for Olbermann and his leftist ilk, who are still wiping the dirt off their heels from dancing on Kirk’s grave.

So, no, Keith. If you see fit to denigrate a dead man with lies and vitriol, you genuinely don’t deserve forgiveness on this most recent issue.

Fool me once, shame on me. Fool me twice, and I’m permanently consigning you to the leftist dustbin of history, a place that Olbermann is intimately familiar with as he continues to lash out into the void.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.