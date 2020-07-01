Businessman Jeff DeWit has been tapped to become chief operating officer of President Donald Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign.

DeWit had previously served as the COO of Trump’s 2016 campaign and later joined the Trump administration as NASA’s chief financial officer.

In addition to DeWit’s hiring, Michael Glassner, the man previously in charge of organizing Trump’s rallies, was reassigned to handling the campaign’s lawsuits.

These moves were engineered by Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law and senior advisor, Axios reported Tuesday.

Sources suggested to the outlet that the change had been made following the president’s rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, which had lower attendance than expected.

TRENDING: Fox News Fires Veteran Anchor After Sexual Misconduct Allegation

Despite the low attendance, the rally did set an all-time ratings record on Fox News.

The move by Kushner appears to be a safe one, however. The campaign’s newly appointed COO has an accomplished work history.

After a successful career in finance working at companies such as Smith Barney and ECHOtrade, DeWit was elected Arizona’s state treasurer in 2014, according to his NASA bio page.

Serving as state treasurer from 2015 to 2018, he then joined the Donald Trump administration on March 14, 2018, when the United States Senate unanimously confirmed DeWit as the CFO of NASA.

Do you think this was a good move by the Trump campaign? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 99% (513 Votes) 1% (6 Votes)

DeWit resigned from his post at NASA on Feb. 14, 2020.

Returning to Arizona, DeWit then became the chief executive officer of Superfeed Technologies Inc.

Superfeed Technologies, Inc. — which Liftable Media, Inc., the parent company of The Western Journal, is an investor in — is responsible for developing the Superfeed app, which enables users to choose the news and information they want to see on their social media feeds, circumventing social media companies’ algorithms.

Trump recently gave a shout-out to the campaign’s soon-to-be COO at a Students For Trump rally in Phoenix on June 23.

“And a friend of mine that did a great job as the NASA CFO — and you see we’ve totally rebuilt NASA. We’re sending rockets up now for the first time in many years. Jeff DeWit,” the president said, garnering applause for the businessman.

RELATED: Hundreds of George W. Bush Alumni Turn Their Backs on GOP, Make Move To Help Biden

The addition of DeWit comes as Trump ramps up his re-election campaign, which the president has recently expressed optimism about.

According to Trump, his chances have dramatically increased thanks to recent calls from some in the Democratic Party to defund the police.

“I said, ‘What? What are they going to defund and abolish?’ I thought it was going to be something. They said, ‘the police.’ I said, ‘Oh, great. I just won the election. That’s great,'” Trump said to laughter and applause at the June 23 rally.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.