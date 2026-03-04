Share
News
Sports
Chase Pistone, left, talks with a crew member during practice for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Kroger 250 at Martinsville Speedway on March 28, 2014, in Martinsville, Virginia.
Chase Pistone, left, talks with a crew member during practice for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Kroger 250 at Martinsville Speedway on March 28, 2014, in Martinsville, Virginia. (Jeff Curry / Getty Images)

Former NASCAR Driver Dead at Only 42: 'I Love You and I Miss You So Much Already!!!'

 By Bryan Chai  March 4, 2026 at 4:30am
Share

The NASCAR world was rocked by tragedy this week, when news broke that motorsport royalty had passed away far too soon.

Chase Pistone, the grandson of two-time NASCAR Cup Series race winner “Tiger” Tom Pistone, has died at just 42.

His brother, Nick, confirmed the circulating reports on his Facebook, alongside a touching message for his late brother.

“Well My young brother and best friend is gone,” Nick wrote on Facebook. “I’m broken hearted and don’t know if I’ll ever get over this. I miss you Chase already and I hope you are you are in a better place.”

He added, “I love you and I miss you so much already!!!!!!!”

Legends Nation, a news site focused on Legends Cars (a style of stock car that Pistone specialized in) seemingly broke the news after speaking to Chase’s family first.

The site also put up a touching tribute for the late Pistone.

“I was his biggest fan and I loved him so much,” Nick told Legends Nation.

“Chase was not only a wheelman in Legends and Late Models, but his Chase Pistone Inc. Legends team was a force to be reckoned with every time they showed up at a track, and they usually walked away with the winner’s trophy,” Legends Nation wrote of the late driver.

But the most sobering bit of news came from what was said between the lines.

“Tom and Nick requested Legends Nation post the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, which is 988 on a phone or text,” the auto news site noted.

Related:
NASCAR Commissioner Resigns After Explosive Text Messages Emerge During Michael Jordan Lawsuit

While the cause of Pistone’s death has not been revealed, that note suggests the driver took his own life.

Tributes swiftly poured in on social media:

According to Fox News, Chase Pistone competed in 10 NASCAR races, including a ninth-place finish at the 2014 Toyota 200 at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway in Madison, Illinois — the best finish of his career.

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, please call or text 988 or go to 988lifeline.org to reach the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
Birthplace
Hawaii
Education
Class of 2010 University of Arizona. BEAR DOWN.
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, Korean
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Entertainment, Science/Tech




Disaster for Tucker Carlson as Literally Millions of His Nicotine Pouches Are Hijacked by LA Pirates
Popular Far-Left Streamer Advises Suicide Bombers to Switch to Drones for Terror Campaigns
Pritzker Tries to Laugh Off Bill Clinton's Under Oath Statement That Illinois Governor Traveled with Epstein
Former Red State Mayor Found Guilty After What Her Kids Saw Her Doing
Former NASCAR Driver Dead at Only 42: 'I Love You and I Miss You So Much Already!!!'
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation