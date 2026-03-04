Former NASCAR Driver Dead at Only 42: 'I Love You and I Miss You So Much Already!!!'

The NASCAR world was rocked by tragedy this week, when news broke that motorsport royalty had passed away far too soon.

Chase Pistone, the grandson of two-time NASCAR Cup Series race winner “Tiger” Tom Pistone, has died at just 42.

His brother, Nick, confirmed the circulating reports on his Facebook, alongside a touching message for his late brother.

“Well My young brother and best friend is gone,” Nick wrote on Facebook. “I’m broken hearted and don’t know if I’ll ever get over this. I miss you Chase already and I hope you are you are in a better place.”

He added, “I love you and I miss you so much already!!!!!!!”

Legends Nation, a news site focused on Legends Cars (a style of stock car that Pistone specialized in) seemingly broke the news after speaking to Chase’s family first.

The site also put up a touching tribute for the late Pistone.

“I was his biggest fan and I loved him so much,” Nick told Legends Nation.

“Chase was not only a wheelman in Legends and Late Models, but his Chase Pistone Inc. Legends team was a force to be reckoned with every time they showed up at a track, and they usually walked away with the winner’s trophy,” Legends Nation wrote of the late driver.

But the most sobering bit of news came from what was said between the lines.

“Tom and Nick requested Legends Nation post the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, which is 988 on a phone or text,” the auto news site noted.

While the cause of Pistone’s death has not been revealed, that note suggests the driver took his own life.

Tributes swiftly poured in on social media:

Heartbroken to hear about the passing of our friend Chase Pistone. He was not only a talented racer but a true mentor who poured his time, knowledge, and passion into the next generation. RIP CP 🙏 pic.twitter.com/yAHcwtBtwD — Brian Murphy (@Brian_Murphy_) March 2, 2026

According to Fox News, Chase Pistone competed in 10 NASCAR races, including a ninth-place finish at the 2014 Toyota 200 at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway in Madison, Illinois — the best finish of his career.

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, please call or text 988 or go to 988lifeline.org to reach the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.

