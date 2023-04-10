Former Navy Seal and Newsmax Host Grabs Shotgun, Shows Bud Light How He Feels About Woke Move

Count Newsmax host Carl Higbie among those who are done with Bud Light after the company partnered with transgender social media influencer Dylan Mulvaney and put his face on a can of beer to promote women.

Bud Light is currently experiencing loyal customers’ wrath after teaming up with Mulvaney to celebrate his “womanhood.”

Mulvaney, who is a man that identified as a woman beginning last year, announced he was being celebrated by the popular beer in a post on Instagram last week.

The backlash has been equal parts swift and predictable.

Apparently, the light version made available by the “King of Beers” saw it fit to throw decades of rapport among normal people away in favor of joining the left in its war on everything that is holy.

People across the country have been dumping the brand, and some have found creative ways to show Anheuser-Busch, Bud Light’s European-owned parent company, they are finished with the product.

Last week, Kid Rock set up a few cases of Bud Light and opened fire on them in an NSFW video he posted online.

“Grandpa’s feeling a little frisky today,” the musician said. “Let me say something to all of you and be as clear and concise as possible.”

He then laid rounds into several cases of beer before he commented, “F*** Bud Light and f*** Anheuser-Busch.”

On Sunday, Higbie was apparently feeling inspired by the video when he showed off his skeet-shooting skills.

Only Newsmax’s “Wake Up America” weekend host opted to shoot a can of Bud Light, rather than a clay pigeon.

He tagged Bud Light in a short clip that he posted on Twitter and commented, “Ya lost me.”

In the video, the former Navy SEAL said, “I’m out,” and blasted a can of the company’s signature blue beer with a shotgun.

In the week leading up to the clip, Higbie called out Bud Light for its inattention to a crucial detail about its business — its customer base.

Ummm @budlight who do you think your customer base is??🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️

HINT: no longer me pic.twitter.com/BHWJcgziF9 — Carl Higbie (@CarlHigbie) April 3, 2023

This is the woman who put #DylanMulvaney on a @budlight can… she has pronouns in her bio 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/KlmQww93dZ — Carl Higbie (@CarlHigbie) April 9, 2023

Anheuser-Busch was of course acquired by Belgian-owned InBev in 2008, so it’s not like the company has suddenly turned its back on the brands that made it an American powerhouse.

But its embrace of Mulvaney leaves little doubt about how the corporation actually feels about everyday Americans who enjoy Budweiser, Bud Light, Michelob beers, and other brands people might not know are owned by the company.

