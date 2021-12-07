Share
Commentary
Saudi militant Osama bin Laden sits with a Pakistani journalist during an interview at an undisclosed location in Afghanistan.
Commentary
Saudi militant Osama bin Laden sits with a Pakistani journalist during an interview at an undisclosed location in Afghanistan. (Visual News / Getty Images)

Former Navy SEAL Rob O'Neill Reveals How Mutilated Osama bin Laden's Face Was After He Shot Him

 By Michael Austin  December 7, 2021 at 2:02pm
Share

Ex-Navy SEAL Rob O’Neill was there when SEAL Team 6 finally took out Osama bin Laden.

According to multiple reports, bin Laden’s head was blown apart during the attack — which many considered to be a fitting end to the terrorist leader’s reign.

In gruesome detail, O’Neill confirmed the reports during an Oct. 22 interview with The Daily Caller.

During the interview, O’Neill described with precise detail what happened during the tracking down and execution of bin Laden.

Trending:
Watch: Actor Drops Devastating Truth Bomb on Alec Baldwin, Shows Why 'Rust' Gun Couldn't Have Fired Itself

According to O’Neill, even internet rumors haven’t fully captured the level of brutality bin Laden faced upon execution.

“There’s pictures circulating the internet that aren’t even close to how brutal it was,” O’Neill said.

The sheer firepower used to dispatch bin Laden was “devastating,” O’Neill explained.

Are the members of SEAL Team 6 heroes?

“I shot him three times in the face at close range with a 77-grain hollow-point and that is a devastating round,” the veteran said.

“It split him from here to here,” O’Neill said, as he dragged his finger from the base of his nose to the area between his eyes.

“We poured water on him and I had to squeeze [his head] together to get a picture.”

Some people might think that this was a bit of overkill, that SEAL Team 6 could have, instead, shot bin Laden in the torso.

If anyone who held that position was listening, O’Neill went on to disabuse them of that notion.

Related:
Al Qaeda Is Back Thanks to Biden: Bin Laden Goon Reportedly Returns to Afghanistan After 20 Years, Final US Flights Leave

Anyone who would say “well, why’d you do that?” has “obviously never dealt with a suicide bomber,” O’Neil said.

“People have a will to live, and if you shoot them in the chest they don’t — it’s not like Hollywood where they take a gutshot and die. Like, they will live for a long time,” he continued.

The way to dispatch with someone wearing a suicide vest is simply to “take him in the head, ideally in the mouth.”

And that’s exactly how O’Neill and his team took care of Osama bin Laden.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Michael Austin
Supervising Reporter
Michael Austin joined The Western Journal as a staff reporter in 2020. Since then, he has authored hundreds of stories, including numerous original reports. He also co-hosts the outlet's video podcast, "WJ Live."
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, Michael volunteered as a social media influencer for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, he went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal in 2020 as a staff reporter.

Since then, Michael has been promoted to the role of supervising staff reporter. His responsibilities now include directing the reporting team.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Culture, Faith, Politics, Education, Entertainment




Baldwin Deletes Twitter Account Days After Name Shows Up in Epstein's 'Little Black Book' in Maxwell Trial
Former Navy SEAL Rob O'Neill Reveals How Mutilated Osama bin Laden's Face Was After He Shot Him
Ghislaine Maxwell's 'Degrading' 58-Page List of Rules for Staff at Epstein's Mansion Revealed in Trial
Vax Mandates for Holiday Travelers? Psaki Makes Chilling Admission on Possible Domestic Travel Restrictions
New Book Topping Amazon's LGBTQ+ Category Has Leftists Fuming
See more...

Conversation

The Western Journal is pleased to bring back comments to our articles! Due to threatened de-monetization by Big Tech, we had temporarily removed comments, but we have now implemented a solution to bring back the conversation that Big Tech doesn't want you to have. If you have any problems using the new commenting platform, please contact customer support at commenting-help@insticator.com. Welcome back!