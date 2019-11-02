SECTIONS
Former NBA Player Jim Farmer Arrested as Part of Sex-Trafficking Sting

By Jack Davis
Published November 2, 2019 at 8:02am
A former NBA player who was a star at the University of Alabama has been arrested in Tennessee as part of a sting involving men allegedly seeking to have sex with minors.

Jim Farmer, who played for the Dallas Mavericks, Utah Jazz, Seattle SuperSonics, Philadelphia 76ers and Denver Nuggets during a 5-year NBA career, was among 16 men arrested by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, WTVF reported.

In late October, the TBI “placed several decoy advertisements on websites known to be linked to commercial sex,” the agency said in a statement.

“The focus of the operation was to identify individuals seeking to engage in commercial sex acts with minors,” the statement said.

Authorities did not have to wait very long.

“Lo and behold, many of these men showed up to our operation and instead of wanting to have sex with a 16 year old, they were met with some of our toughest law enforcement officers,” Josh DeVine, communications director for the TBI, told The Associated Press.

According to an arrest affidavit, Farmer responded to the ad on Oct. 25 and was prepared to pay $170 for sex with a juvenile, the Nashville Tennessean reported.

Has the issue of human trafficking in underage victims grown out of control?

Devine said human trafficking in Tennessee has become such an issue that four agents are dedicated to investigating cases.

“This is a crime that cuts across demographics,” DeVine said. “If you think you know who the buyers are, you would be incredibly surprised.”

The TBI released a composite image of all of those arrested.

The 6-foot-4 Farmer , who now lives in Franklin, Tennessee, was a first-round pick in the 1987 NBA draft after being one of Alabama’s leading scorers.

After leaving the NBA, he had a career as a model. He also released one album as a country singer.

Farmer was released on $75,000 bail, according to NBC News.

He is due to appear in court on Nov. 13.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







