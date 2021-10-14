Former NBA Player Says Blood Clots from COVID Vaccine Ended His Season, League Tried to Bury It

When one Atlanta Hawks player was forced to cut his season short last year, the team chalked it up to minor health concerns. Now, Brandon Goodwin has said he was forced to stop playing due to side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine.

Goodwin revealed the news on a YouTube stream, according to SB Nation’s Peachtree Hoops blog. He said he first noticed fatigue and various aches after he received the vaccine.

“I got sick and I never quite recovered from it,” Goodwin said. “I would always have back pain. I was just super tired in the games.”

Goodwin singled out back-to-back games against the Philadelphia 76ers on April 28 and 30 as a time when his symptoms were particularly noticeable.

“Bro, I was so tired,” he said. “I felt like I couldn’t run up and down the court, and my back was hurting.”

When the Hawks returned home from Philadelphia, Goodwin said he was no longer able to ignore his symptoms.

“My back really started hurting bad,” he said. “Then I’m like, ‘All right, I’ve got to go to the doctor.’ And that’s when I found out I had blood clots.”

Do you think athletes are more likely to experience vaccine side effects? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 50% (381 Votes) No: 50% (384 Votes)

Goodwin said the entire saga occurred in the span of just one month, and he didn’t mince words when discussing what he felt caused his health concerns.

“Up until I took the vaccine, I was fine,” Goodwin said.

The left has insisted every American should get the vaccine to help protect themselves and others. In order to support this argument, many have attempted to downplay the possible side effects of the vaccine.

“People try to tell you, ‘No, it’s not the vaccine, no,’ Goodwin said. “It’s like, how do you know?”

Goodwin added he was “1000 percent” sure the vaccine ended his 2020-21 NBA season. He also alleged the Hawks told him not to tell anyone about his experience.

After he was put on blood thinners to treat his clots, Goodwin said he felt fine and began to play three-on-three basketball. However, his doctors advised against returning the court, and he said the Hawks did not “seem to care at all” that he was not allowed to play.

As the 2021-22 NBA season approaches, Goodwin is not currently on an active roster. He said he does not know what team he will be on this season, but he promised his fans he will be back.

Goodwin is far from the only athlete who has said he experienced career-threatening side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine. On Sept. 6, Tennessee State University golfer John Stokes said in a since-deleted TikTok video that he would likely have to forgo his senior season after developing myocarditis following his second vaccine dose.

A couple of weeks later, French professional tennis player Jeremy Chardy said he was no longer able to train or play in events after receiving the vaccine. He said he regretted the decision to be vaccinated.

Admittedly, severe side effects from the vaccine are still relatively rare compared to the number of doses given out. Still, side effects do occur, and it is important to weigh all the relevant facts before making a personal decision about the vaccine.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.