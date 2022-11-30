Parler Share
Commentary
News

Former NBC Executive Walks Himself Into Trap After Trying to Blast Musk for Using Twitter on iPhone

 By Peter Partoll  November 30, 2022 at 12:15pm
A former NBC executive took to Twitter on Monday to roast Elon Musk, only to find out that it wasn’t quite the takedown he thought it was.

Mike Sington, a former senior executive at NBCUniversal, the parent company of NBC, Peacock, Universal and more, responded to Musk’s comments about Apple’s threats to remove Twitter from the App Store by pointing out that Musk was complaining about Apple using an iPhone.

Apparently, Sington thought this was the ultimate own, as it supposedly exposed Musk as the ultimate hypocrite for complaining about Apple while using one of its products.

However, it spectacularly backfired in Sington’s face. Several users responded by pointing out that he was complaining about Twitter while using Twitter.

Musk himself got in on the action, saying, “I love when people complain about Twitter … on Twitter.”

Sington’s point is completely ludicrous. It is insane to think that you cannot criticize a company after purchasing its product.

If you buy a refrigerator that does not keep your food cool, you are completely entitled to criticize the manufacturers for making a bad refrigerator even though you purchased it thinking it would work.

Musk probably purchased his iPhone years ago, long before Apple made any threats regarding the removal of Twitter from the App Store.

This is also another example of the left-wing bias that has taken over the media. Sington, a former executive at one of the largest media companies in the world, is echoing the left-wing talking points about Musk being a horrible Twitter CEO.

This is presumably because Musk has made several moves since taking over the company that Sington and other leftists don’t like — the biggest one being the reinstatement of users who were unjustly banned from Twitter, including former President Donald Trump.

Musk took over the platform with the stated intent to prioritize free speech. This scares the left, as they believe it will allow dissident voices to be heard on Twitter and their grasp on power will slip.

Musk is a brilliant businessman and innovator. He is making some big changes at Twitter that will probably end up being for the better. The fact that he doesn’t fall in line with leftist orthodoxy enrages media figures like Sington, and they are now grasping at straws in an attempt to take him down.

Peter Partoll
Peter Partoll is a commentary writer for the Western Journal and a Research Assistant for the Catholic Herald. He earned his bachelor's degree at Hillsdale College and recently finished up his masters degree at Royal Holloway University of London. You can follow him on Twitter at @p_partoll.




Conversation