Former NBC Executive Walks Himself Into Trap After Trying to Blast Musk for Using Twitter on iPhone

A former NBC executive took to Twitter on Monday to roast Elon Musk, only to find out that it wasn’t quite the takedown he thought it was.

Mike Sington, a former senior executive at NBCUniversal, the parent company of NBC, Peacock, Universal and more, responded to Musk’s comments about Apple’s threats to remove Twitter from the App Store by pointing out that Musk was complaining about Apple using an iPhone.

Elon Musk complaining about Apple while on an iPhone. pic.twitter.com/NnaYTajoNz — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) November 28, 2022

Apparently, Sington thought this was the ultimate own, as it supposedly exposed Musk as the ultimate hypocrite for complaining about Apple while using one of its products.

However, it spectacularly backfired in Sington’s face. Several users responded by pointing out that he was complaining about Twitter while using Twitter.

Aren’t you complaining about Musk on Twitter? — Nicole Pinkston 🇺🇸 Conscious Conservative (@MRSpinkston85) November 28, 2022

Sir, you is on Twitter. pic.twitter.com/ZPqpQM2RHT — FOTA – Recogonise aggressors against your nation. (@FAustralians) November 29, 2022

Musk himself got in on the action, saying, “I love when people complain about Twitter … on Twitter.”

I love when people complain about Twitter … on Twitter 🤣🤣 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 10, 2022

Sington’s point is completely ludicrous. It is insane to think that you cannot criticize a company after purchasing its product.

If you buy a refrigerator that does not keep your food cool, you are completely entitled to criticize the manufacturers for making a bad refrigerator even though you purchased it thinking it would work.

Musk probably purchased his iPhone years ago, long before Apple made any threats regarding the removal of Twitter from the App Store.

This is also another example of the left-wing bias that has taken over the media. Sington, a former executive at one of the largest media companies in the world, is echoing the left-wing talking points about Musk being a horrible Twitter CEO.

This is presumably because Musk has made several moves since taking over the company that Sington and other leftists don’t like — the biggest one being the reinstatement of users who were unjustly banned from Twitter, including former President Donald Trump.

Musk took over the platform with the stated intent to prioritize free speech. This scares the left, as they believe it will allow dissident voices to be heard on Twitter and their grasp on power will slip.

Musk is a brilliant businessman and innovator. He is making some big changes at Twitter that will probably end up being for the better. The fact that he doesn’t fall in line with leftist orthodoxy enrages media figures like Sington, and they are now grasping at straws in an attempt to take him down.

