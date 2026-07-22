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CBS reporter Jay Feely broadcasts during a game between the Buffalo Bills and the Los Angeles Chargers at Bills Stadium on Nov. 29, 2020, in Orchard Park, New York.
CBS reporter Jay Feely broadcasts during a game between the Buffalo Bills and the Los Angeles Chargers at Bills Stadium on Nov. 29, 2020, in Orchard Park, New York. (Timothy T. Ludwig / Getty Images)

Former NFL Kicker Wins House Primary After Receiving Trump Endorsement

 By Randy DeSoto  July 22, 2026 at 10:56am
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Former Arizona Cardinals kicker Jay Feely easily won his Republican primary race Tuesday night to represent the 1st Congressional District, which includes portions of Phoenix and Scottsdale.

President Donald Trump endorsed Feely, who was running against former state Sen. Joseph Chaplik and technology and telecommunications executive John Trobough, CBS affiliate KTVK-TV reported.

As of Wednesday morning, Feely held approximately 49.7 percent of the vote, or about an 11,000-vote margin over Chaplik, with over 85 percent of the ballots counted, according to NBC News.

In a victory speech early Wednesday morning, Feely said that he decided to run for office out of a “desire to leave this country better for our children and our grandchildren.”

“When you look at the two parties, they’ve never been further apart ideologically,” he continued. “And the Democrat Party has embraced Democrat Socialism. They have chosen to move further to the left.”

“They are talking about abolishing the border. They are talking about abolishing the police department. They’re talking about abolishing the Senate now,” Feely said. “The things that they are talking about are changing the very foundation of this country, and what has made it great for 250 years, and we’re not going to let it happen.”

Do you think Republicans will hold the House in November?

On the Democratic side, the two front-runners are Marlene Galán-Woods, a former television news personality, and former state Rep. Amish Shah.

Shah, a doctor, is currently in the lead in the race with 40.5 percent of the vote to Galán-Woods’ 33.6 percent.

Democrats are hoping to flip the 1st Congressional District in November in what is considered one of the more competitive races.

The swing district seat is currently held by Rep. David Schweikert, a Republican who chose not to seek re-election to make a bid to be Arizona’s governor. He lost that primary race to Rep. Andy Biggs, who won with 73.4 percent of the vote as of Wednesday morning, to Schweikert’s approximately 14.7 percent.

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Six of Arizona’s nine congressional seats are held by Republicans, while Democrats Mark Kelly and Ruben Gallego represent the Grand Canyon State in the U.S. Senate.

Feely played for the Arizona Cardinals from 2010 to 2014.

Perhaps his most memorable game was in 2010, when he became the first kicker in NFL history to score 25 points.

They included five field goals (including a 55-yarder), four extra points, and a rushing touchdown on a fake field goal.

Cook Political Report lists 18 House races nationwide as toss-ups, including Arizona’s 1st and 6th Congressional Districts.

Republicans currently hold a 219-to-212 edge over Democrats in the House, with one independent who caucuses with the GOP and four vacancies, three of which were held by Democrats.

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Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 4,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




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