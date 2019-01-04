Former NFL Player Burgess Owens Slams Socialists and Their Anti-American Agenda

Former NFL player Burgess Owens said socialism and Marxism are pushing an “anti-white” and “anti-American” agenda that’s hurting the black community.

Burgess was discussing the NFL’s ratings boost as national anthem protests begin to fade and said America is now fighting for its soul.

“The biggest take away from the last two years — we are in the fight for the heart and soul of our nation,” Burgess said on “Fox & Friends” Friday.

“We fight for our American, the Judeo-Christian values and we’re fighting against a very evil force of socialism and Marxism that destroy everything they come close to.

“The NFL has been changed forever and people don’t realize this. But it used to be a place where we come together, no matter what our political persuasion was and there was unity because we had God, country and family.”

TRENDING: Newly-Elected Rep. Hangs Gay Pride Flag in Congress After Democrats Regain Power

“The Marxists and socialists made that so that we have these young people coming out of these environments — They’re anti-American, they’re Anti-white, they’re anti-capitalist and that is the message that now is going around the world and throughout our communities — That this is a place that’s not for black Americans,” he added.

VIDEO – Burgess Owens: The ‘Greatest Enemy’ of the Black Community ‘Is Not White Supremacists, It’s Black Elitists’ https://t.co/ceWcQ0l6YF — Grabien (@GrabienMedia) January 4, 2019

Burgess claimed the far left ideology is “evil” and seeks to destroy people’s “belief in God.”

Do you agree with what Burgess Owens said about socialism? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

“It’s an ideology that is actually as evil as it comes. It destroys our belief in God,” he said.

“You look at the American black community, which once led our country, believe it or not. in the commitment to marriage and commitment to education, to entrepreneurship when I was growing up — that has turned totally upside down because we have these black elitists, particularly, the one you just mentioned that care less about our community.

“They care about their profits, their profitability and their prestige. And that’s what elitists do. That’s what socialists do.”

“I’ve watched as I’ve grown up, the impact of these socialists. Our greatest enemy is not white supremacists. It’s black elitists,” Burgess argued.

“Those who live the American dream, who get a job for $100,000 a year as politicians and come out as multimillionaires, because what they do is they betray their own base.

RELATED: NASCAR Icon Richard Childress: ‘God And Second Amendment’ Saved Us From Robbers Who Broke Into Our Home

“The people that believe in them, they give them up so they can get their ideology in place.”

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.