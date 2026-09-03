Former NFL cornerback Alphonso Smith Jr. died by suicide Wednesday at age 40, according to reports citing sources familiar with his death.

Smith died at a housing community in Florida, according to a report first published by TMZ and later cited by multiple outlets.

Details surrounding his death were not immediately available.

Smith’s death was reported after he posted a message on Facebook that appeared to indicate he was experiencing a personal crisis.

“Do not cry for me! I tried everything in my power to fight the demons behind the ones that someone put into ME!” Smith wrote in the post.

Former NFL cornerback Alphonso Smith Jr. has died following a concerning post he made on Facebook. According to TMZ, Smith Jr. took his own life at a housing community in Florida. Just four days ago, Smith Jr. shared a video of himself celebrating Pahokee High School’s football… pic.twitter.com/RPMYWTZ1LS — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 3, 2026

He also apologized to members of his family and wrote that he had needed help, but “did not get it.”

The message was posted Wednesday afternoon, according to reports.

Smith’s professional football career began when the Denver Broncos selected him in the second round of the 2009 NFL Draft.

Denver selected Smith with the No. 37 overall pick out of Wake Forest University.

He played his rookie season with the Broncos before spending the next three seasons with the Detroit Lions.

Smith appeared in four games during the 2012 season, his final year in the NFL.

He played in 42 NFL games during his career and recorded eight interceptions and 88 tackles.

Before entering the NFL, Smith established himself as one of the top defensive backs in college football.

He played for Wake Forest from 2004 through 2008.

Smith was a two-time All-American and a two-time All-Atlantic Coast Conference selection, according to Heavy.

His 21 career interceptions remain an ACC record.

Wake Forest inducted Smith into its athletic Hall of Fame in 2022.

Denver’s then-head coach, Josh McDaniels, “infamously [gave] up the Broncos’ 2010 1st-round pick to take Smith out of Wake Forest,” Heavy reported.

The Seattle Seahawks later used that selection to draft safety Earl Thomas, who went on to become a seven-time Pro Bowl selection and a Super Bowl champion.

Smith’s former teams had not immediately released public statements regarding his death at the time of the reports.

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