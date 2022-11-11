Parler Share
Former NFL Player Dead at 45, No Cause of Death and No Statement from Family

 By Jack Davis  November 11, 2022 at 9:05am
Former NFL defensive lineman Adrian Dingle has died at the age of 45.

Dingle’s death was announced by Clemson University.

The college said Dingle died on Nov. 8, but no cause of death was announced.

Dingle’s obituary said the former Holly Hill, South Carolina, resident lived in Winthrop, Massachusetts, but offered no other information.

The Daily Mail reported that Dingle’s partner, Amy Bell, posted on Instagram that they have a four-year-old son and a two-year-old daughter.

The Mail also reproduced a social media post from sprinter Tyree Washington that said, “Your smile was infectious and your drive to be the best at your craft was amazing! Looks are deceiving!”

“Never assume someone is alright because of their success, looks, material possessions etc. Check up on your peeps! We all need somebody! #mentalhealth #NFLPA #NFL Athletes for Hope,” he posted, later adding, “Prayers up for your family.”

Dingle played with the San Diego Chargers from 2000 to 2004. In 2003, he made 37 tackles and collected six sacks and started all 16 games, according to the New York Post.

Dingle was a fifth-round pick in the 1999 draft.

Dingle was promoted to a starting role in 2003, but took it in stride, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune.

“I’m going to go out there and do the same thing I’ve been doing, try to play the best I can to help the team win,” he said then. “There’s no extra excitement. You’ve got the same job to do.”

Roca, a Boston-area group supporting youth adults who have been involved with the justice system, listed Dingle as a supporter, noting that he had moved to the Boston area in 2017.

Clemson said Dingle was a starting defensive end in each of his last three seasons. In 1998, he set a since-surpassed school record with 10.5 sacks.

Clemson said Dingle had 180 career tackles, 45 tackles for loss and 23 sacks. Dingle’s totals for tackles for loss still ranks 11th in Clemson history, while he is sixth in total sacks.

Truth and Accuracy

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Conversation