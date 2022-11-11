Former NFL Player Dead at 45, No Cause of Death and No Statement from Family

Former NFL defensive lineman Adrian Dingle has died at the age of 45.

Dingle’s death was announced by Clemson University.

The college said Dingle died on Nov. 8, but no cause of death was announced.

Dingle’s obituary said the former Holly Hill, South Carolina, resident lived in Winthrop, Massachusetts, but offered no other information.

The Daily Mail reported that Dingle’s partner, Amy Bell, posted on Instagram that they have a four-year-old son and a two-year-old daughter.

RIP to my teammate @AdrianDingle

We were just hanging, laughing, swapping war stories, and talking family. Rest easy big dog! 🙏🏿❤️ pic.twitter.com/XC4FsxFOao — Marcellus Wiley 🧢 (@marcelluswiley) November 10, 2022

The Mail also reproduced a social media post from sprinter Tyree Washington that said, “Your smile was infectious and your drive to be the best at your craft was amazing! Looks are deceiving!”

“Never assume someone is alright because of their success, looks, material possessions etc. Check up on your peeps! We all need somebody! #mentalhealth #NFLPA #NFL Athletes for Hope,” he posted, later adding, “Prayers up for your family.”

Dingle played with the San Diego Chargers from 2000 to 2004. In 2003, he made 37 tackles and collected six sacks and started all 16 games, according to the New York Post.

Dingle was a fifth-round pick in the 1999 draft.

RIP to my teammate @AdrianDingle

We were just hanging, laughing, swapping war stories, and talking family. Rest easy big dog! 🙏🏿❤️ pic.twitter.com/XC4FsxFOao — Marcellus Wiley 🧢 (@marcelluswiley) November 10, 2022

Dingle was promoted to a starting role in 2003, but took it in stride, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune.

“I’m going to go out there and do the same thing I’ve been doing, try to play the best I can to help the team win,” he said then. “There’s no extra excitement. You’ve got the same job to do.”

Roca, a Boston-area group supporting youth adults who have been involved with the justice system, listed Dingle as a supporter, noting that he had moved to the Boston area in 2017.

Clemson Football mourns the passing of former defensive end Adrian Dingle.https://t.co/30hCcbEQPP pic.twitter.com/pKrr54M5uD — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) November 10, 2022

Clemson said Dingle was a starting defensive end in each of his last three seasons. In 1998, he set a since-surpassed school record with 10.5 sacks.

Clemson said Dingle had 180 career tackles, 45 tackles for loss and 23 sacks. Dingle’s totals for tackles for loss still ranks 11th in Clemson history, while he is sixth in total sacks.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.